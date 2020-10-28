The Kern County Board of Supervisors violated the First Amendment last week when it declined to vote on a contract to a local community group to do COVID-19 education in disadvantaged communities because of political views expressed by the group, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California alleges.
"When your speech can lead to government retaliation, you’re likely to refrain from speaking," said ACLU attorney Jordan Wells. "We want to have robust public discussion of policy issues that matter in our community. If the price of that discussion is retaliation from government, that would destroy that right to free speech."
Wells said he had a conversation with Kern County Counsel Margo Raison on Monday regarding the free speech issue and conveyed his desire to see the Board of Supervisors reconvene and reconsider the contracts.
"At this time, we are looking into those concerns and researching the legal issues alleged by Mr. Wells," Raison said.
The ACLU's concerns relate to a decision by the board last week when it declined to award a $1.2 million contract to Building Healthy Communities Kern, a nonprofit coalition of community groups, to conduct outreach and canvassing in areas of Kern that are vulnerable to high rates of COVID-19. The county's public health services department requested the contract approval, which was to be funded with state grant money, and had already started working with the group given the immediacy of the pandemic, said Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine.
Building Healthy Communities Kern had already designed billboard and social media advertisements and hired 30 multilingual canvassers who could communicate with residents through March. The canvassers were trained by county officials early last week.
A subsequent contract to Adelante Strategies, a public relations firm, to buy media for the outreach campaign was also nixed when supervisors linked the two groups together. Adelante Strategies is owned by Reyna Olaguez, who is also Building Healthy Communities' communication director.
The controversy stems from a number of Facebook posts Building Healthy Communities Kern made in June and July, which Supervisor Zack Scrivner brought to the board’s attention. The posts call on officials to divert funding meant for the Kern High School District Police Department to Black and Latino students and mental health counseling services. Other posts demanded the Bakersfield City Council cut funding to BPD to benefit Black and brown communities.
Scrivner said Kern County was "not Seattle" and he was concerned how local law enforcement would feel about the county contracting with a group that had called for defunding police.
"This is where we support law enforcement,” Scrivner said, “and where we want more resources to go to law enforcement.”
However, Wells said Wednesday the First Amendment is specifically intended to protect unpopular and minority opinions, and the Supreme Court has upheld this right.
Wells referenced the case Board of County Commissioners, Wabaunsee Cty., Kan. v. Umbehr, in which the high court found in favor of a trash hauler who claimed First Amendment right violations when his contract was terminated by the local Board of Commissioners for the hauler’s criticisms of the board.
"The First Amendment exists specifically to protect minority voices from being stamped out by majority views," Wells said.
The contract with Building Health Communities was on the supervisors' consent agenda and was taken off by Scrivner. The board ultimately took no action on it.
Supervisor Leticia Perez, board chairwoman, said she is eager to revisit the conversation with her colleagues. Had she known the matter would be controversial, she said, she would have requested it be held over for the full board’s consideration, since Supervisor David Couch was absent from last week's meeting. Perez noted that Couch’s district is most impacted by the work Building Healthy Communities was slated to do, as it is home to more Latinos and farmworkers than even her own district.
"I'm looking forward to David Couch's leadership," Perez said. "He wasn't here and deserves the opportunity to be heard."
Couch did not return calls seeking comment Wednesday and has been absent from the last two Board of Supervisors meetings.
However, Couch recently wrote in The Record serving the McFarland and Delano communities that he was working with Building Healthy Communities on plans for coronavirus outreach to "the poor and underserved segments of our population."
"We’ve identified some things that might truly help improve awareness and are taking next steps to make this happen," Couch wrote in the column in late August.
Asked to comment Wednesday on the ACLU's assertion of free speech violations, Scrivner referred questions to Kern County Counsel Raison.
The supervisors’ actions last week brought to a halt plans by the county's Public Health Services Department to help the county meet state coronavirus metrics to allow the economy to further reopen.
Counties across California must now meet what is known as the health equity metric, which measures the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county's most disadvantaged census tracts. With a high positivity rate in those census tracts, counties are prevented from advancing through the state’s four-tiered system to reopen businesses.
In Kern, the census tracts are located in Oildale, Arvin, east Bakersfield, Wasco, McFarland, Shafter, Delano and the eastern Kern County communities of Mojave and Rosamond. Public Health Services had hoped to reach those communities through the efforts led by Building Healthy Communities, a coalition of grassroots organizations that has worked together in Kern for more than a decade.
Kern County will need to lower the positivity rate in those areas in order to advance further through the state’s reopening tiers.