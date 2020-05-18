The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California has filed a lawsuit against the city of Delano and three Delano Police Department officers over an April 2019 incident that resulted in the arrest of a high school student.
Filed in U.S. District Court in Fresno, the lawsuit alleges three DPD officers used excessive force and violated the U.S. Constitution when questioning four students walking to pick up prom passes from The Wonderful Company Prep Academy.
One of the students, Pablo Simental, Jr., who was 17 at the time of the incident, was arrested and held at Kern County Juvenile Hall for about eight hours before being released without being charged, the ACLU says.
“The false arrest and imprisonment, use of excessive force, and retaliation for exercising First Amendment rights violated not only the U.S. Constitution, but also the California Constitution that protects against unreasonable seizure in the absence of probable cause,” the ACLU wrote in a news release.
The city of Delano and the Delano Police Department did immediately not respond to a request for comment.
According to the news release, Simental and three of his friends were walking through a residential neighborhood when a police car pulled them aside and officers began asking them questions. The ACLU says some of the students “asserted the right to remain silent,” and said they had done nothing wrong.
The officers pulled away before conducting a U-turn, the news release says, halting a short distance away from the students. Two of the students began recording on their cell phones, but an officer slapped a phone out of one of the student’s hands and pulled him to the ground, according to the ACLU. Another officer tackled another student, the news release says.
While the confrontation was taking place, the ACLU says Simental stood with his hands outstretched, and asked why the officers were doing this to his friends. In response, an officer body slammed Simental into the ground and placed handcuffs on his wrists so abrasively he suffered pain for days, according to the news release.
The lawsuit asks that Simental be awarded both compensatory and punitive damages.
