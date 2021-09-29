ACLU, Faith in the Valley seek to influence DOJ effort to reform BPD

Two advocacy organizations are seeking influence on an agreement between the Bakersfield Police Department and the state Attorney General’s Office reached earlier this year following a years-long investigation into alleged misconduct.
The agreement, known as a stipulated judgment, allows BPD to avoid a lawsuit from the AG’s Office in exchange for enacting a series of reforms. However, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California and Faith in the Valley have filed a motion in Kern County Superior Court to intervene in the legal proceedings.
Their motion seeks to allow the two organizations to become part of the state’s lawsuit, granting them access to certain BPD records and giving them a say in the department’s reform efforts.
“We want to make sure that the community members have some sort of involvement, and ensure that they are able to provide their full input on what the consent decree actually looks like in its implementation stage,” said ACLU Staff Attorney Stephanie Padilla. “We fear that the way that the terms are interpreted and implemented won’t satisfy the interests of community members.”
A Kern County judge must decide if the ACLU and Faith in the Valley should be allowed to be parties of the lawsuit. The two groups say they will bring much-needed community representation to the legal proceedings.
Still, BPD says the organizations’ involvement is unnecessary.
"The Bakersfield City Attorney’s Office is reviewing the ACLU’s legal filing, the advocacy group’s latest attempt to generate publicity and undermine the good faith agreement with the California Department of Justice,” BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said in an email. “We will not let the ACLU’s campaign, based on misinformation and out-of-context data, distract us from our mission of professionally serving and protecting the Bakersfield community with respect, compassion and accountability."
Last month, the AG’s Office concluded a multi-year investigation into BPD with the findings the department had engaged in a pattern of unreasonable force and stops, while failing to exercise appropriate supervision, along with other shortfalls. The two parties entered into an agreement which allows BPD to reform its policies to meet certain requirements.
Although the department’s progress will be monitored by independent observers, the ACLU worries that without local enforcement, the department could evade the reform efforts.
“We fear that BPD has a lot of say in this process right now, and we just fear that the way the laws are interpreted won’t actually really protect the rights of folks,” Padilla said.
The involvement of the ACLU and Faith in the Valley would give the two organizations a say in whether BPD had met the requirements of the agreement.
“Our experiences with BPD have shown us that when local institutions fail us, we, the community, must intervene,” Josth Stenner, community organizer with Faith in the Valley, said in a statement. “The community can’t afford to lose this opportunity to secure changes to BPD that could save lives.”