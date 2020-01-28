A McFarland Planning Commission meeting held last week to discuss expanding immigrant detention capabilities in the city has come under fire from the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California.
The ACLU claims city officials failed to follow key provisions of the state’s Dignity Not Detention Act, which requires stringent transparency guidelines municipalities must follow when they consider approving facilities for detaining noncitizens.
The act, which was passed in 2017 and went into effect the next year, requires cities to hold two public meetings and provide public notice of the applications 180 days before deciding on permits associated with immigrant detention facilities.
The city of McFarland has received two requests from private prison company GEO Group Inc. to modify conditional use permits for the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility to allow the facilities to detain immigrants.
In a letter sent to McFarland on Tuesday, the ACLU says the city has not provided relevant documents to interested members of the public, failed to offer Spanish translation services during the meeting and apparently favored GEO supporters over immigrant advocates during the meeting.
Those alleged oversights could delay the city’s processing of the permits, and force the Planning Commission to hold an additional public meeting to meet the tenets of the law.
“I certainly understand from their perspective, they want this 180 day clock to start running,” said ACLU Attorney Jordan Wells. “But they can’t do that until the public has the same materials that GEO — who is the interested party here — has.”
He added that reviewing the documents could reveal if McFarland city officials are indeed vetting GEO’s permit applications or are merely rubberstamping the company’s request.
McFarland City Attorney Thomas Schroeter said Tuesday afternoon he had not had time to review the ACLU’s letter.
In December, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded GEO and another private prison company $6.8 billion in contracts to run immigrant detention facilities in California. With the new contracts, which fly in the face of state law meant to ban such practices, GEO can drastically expand immigrant detention beds in Kern County.
Currently, the company runs the 400-bed Mesa Verde Ice Processing Center in Bakersfield. By using the two McFarland facilities, GEO could expand its capacity to 1,800 beds.
A Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 21 was meant to serve as the first of two public hearings required by the Dignity Not Detention Act. Large crowds of GEO supporters and immigrant advocates attended. Only 50 people were allowed to sit inside the meeting room itself, and it appeared only those affiliated with GEO made it in despite immigrant advocates waiting in line for an hour before the meeting started.
“It just seemed like it was set up in a way to benefit GEO,” said ACLU policy advocate Emely Velez, who attended the meeting. “The opposition was treated a lot differently throughout the entire process.”
The ACLU said in the letter that the Planning Commission must ensure equal opportunity to both sides throughout the process or risk violating the First Amendment.
The organization did not expand on what it would do if McFarland did not respond to the letter.
