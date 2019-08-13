Bakersfield College student Jose Bello has been released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after two NFL players help pay his $50,000 bail, according to a press release issued by the American Civil Liberties Union Southern California division.
Bello was released from the Mesa Verda ICE Detention Center in Bakersfield on Monday. He was arrested by ICE in May hours after reciting an anti-ICE and President Donald Trump administration poem titled "Dear America" at a public meeting at the Kern County Board of Supervisors, according to the ACLU.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman were among those who helped pay Bello's bail. Other's who helped pay were the New York Immigration Freedom Fund and the National Bail Fund Network, according to ACLU of Southern California.
"Jose Bello was exercising a fundamental right that we pride ourselves on as Americans," Norman said in the ACLU press release. "If he was detained for reciting a peaceful poem then we should really ask ourselves, are our words truly free? This is America right? Where the 1st Amendment is freedom of speech unless I missed the memo somewhere. He was exercising his right."
Norman and Davis are members of the Players Coalition, a group of professional athletes working to improve social justice and racial equality, according to the ACLU.
"In this month alone, we've seen ICE round up a 22-year-old father, Jose, because he read a critical poem," Davis said. "We've seen ICE round up nearly 700 people in Mississippi and leave their children without parents, we've seen them turn away asylum seekers who face certain death in their home countries. Is this America? We must say no, and we must start by helping our most vulnerable."
After Bello read “Dear America” at a forum on ICE’s involvement with local law enforcement held at the chambers of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, he was arrested 36 hours later when ICE agents appeared at his home at 6:30 a.m.
It was Bello’s second time being taken into ICE custody.
In May 2018, ICE arrested Bello and his brother, Oscar Bello-Reyes, claiming both were members of a local gang with criminal convictions for violent offenses that had occurred while they were juveniles.
Through his lawyer at the time, Bello denied the allegations, saying ICE had confused him for somebody else with the same name.
This story will be updated
