The spread of the new coronavirus has prompted the American Civil Liberties Union to request the parole of certain detainees at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center.
In a letter sent Wednesday to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Mesa Verde's operator, GEO Group Inc., the ACLU Foundations of Southern California and Northern California urged the organizations to develop detailed plans to combat the potential spread of COVID-19 at the Bakersfield detainment facility.
The legal nonprofit asked ICE and GEO to consider all aspects of life in Mesa Verde when developing a comprehensive prevention plan, including paroling detainees who are highly vulnerable to coronavirus.
Similar letters were also sent to other ICE detention centers in California.
The letters follow a report in the Los Angeles Times that four people in ICE custody met the criteria for being tested for coronavirus. Tests were done and they came back negative.
On Wednesday, ICE told The Californian the agency was following the guidance of its own epidemiologists and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep detainees safe. The agency said there were no confirmed cases among detainees in ICE custody.
Stephanie Padilla, the ACLU of Southern California staff attorney who helped write the letter, said that while she’d like to be optimistic that ICE’s procedures would be successful, she had her doubts.
The letter brings up complaints the ACLU says it has received from Mesa Verde detainees over the past few years alleging shortages of cleaning and personal hygiene supplies. The letter says several people have reported having to obtain hygiene products through the commissary at high cost.
One former detainee, Mario Jimenez, said in January there was an ongoing shortage of disinfectant in Mesa Verde that forced him to clean showers there with shampoo, according to interview notes taken by Eddy Laine, a volunteer who visits Mesa Verde regularly to speak with detainees.
“If they don’t even have soap, how are they regularly washing their hands, and are they being given access to the bathrooms to wash their hands regularly?” Padilla asked. “I do think they are particularly vulnerable, just by the basic structure of being in a detention center.”
In an email to The Californian, GEO strongly rejected the allegations brought up in the letter, adding that hygiene products and medical care were provided free of charge.
“Furthermore, we’ve updated our policies and procedures to include the prevention, assessment and management of the coronavirus,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “We will continue to monitor and evaluate in conjunction with our government partners and local health agencies to ensure the health and safety of all those in our care.”
The facility’s prevention methods were tested last year when one detainee contracted chickenpox, resulting in a quarantine. Padilla said the quarantine impacted in-progress immigration cases and visitation. He added that an outbreak of coronavirus could have ripple effects outside Mesa Verde.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the ACLU had received no response to its letter. Padilla said she was hopeful a meeting would take place between the ACLU and Mesa Verde officials.
GEO said in an email that no confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported at any of its facilities.
(1) comment
Load up ALL the detainees and transport them to the boarder. Make sure they enter Mexico. They can then seek medical attention, if needed. If they come back into the U.S. lock them up again, but this time no getting out until they go to a hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.