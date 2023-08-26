Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

It was a proud moment for the Bakersfield Police Department to announce it participated in a statewide operation netting nearly 400 sex trafficking suspects and locally arresting 10 people on suspicion of such crimes.

But pride has turned to alarm because a man apprehended by the BPD and the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force during the operation was released from jail after an error by Kern County Superior Court.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @_ishanidesai.