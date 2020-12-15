Two Bakersfield CPAs will speak online Wednesday about potential tax consequences facing local small businesses that accepted government pandemic-recovery money.
Louis Barbich and Patrick Hoffman of accounting firm Barbich, Hooper, King, Dill and Hoffman will join a free, hourlong webinar hosted by the director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, Kelly Bearden.
Bearden will also update participants on recovery program forgiveness planning and ways borrowers can increase loan amounts.
Participants can register for the event online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief40.