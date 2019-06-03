When a neighborhood bar lasts more than 70 years, it's going to end up outliving some of its regulars.
"I've been coming in here since I was 18. I'm 78 now," said Paul Milazzo as he shot a game of eight ball on a recent afternoon at Amestoy's on the Hill, an east Bakersfield dive bar that is closing Sunday, after seven decades in business.
Milazzo and his friend and billiards partner Roy Bustamante say, after Amestoy's closes they're not sure where they will go for a drink and a little camaraderie.
"I don't think other bars will tolerate the behavior we've grown accustomed to," said bartender Mason Turner.
He isn't kidding.
At least one customer has his own beer glass kept permanently on hand. And it's not unusual to see a regular walk behind the bar, like an old friend who feels at home.
Turner knows what every regular drinks, including the unusual ones, like Bustamante's Yellowbelly — a Coors Banquet Beer on ice — and Sherrie Soto's Bud Light and a Washington Apple shot.
"I used to do the Taco Tuesdays here. Last Tuesday was my last one," Soto said. "I've been a fixture here for about 10 years."
Amestoy's history as a neighborhood pub is one reason it was loved for so long, Soto said.
"It's kind of like 'Cheers,'" she said, referring to the long-running TV sit-com set in a friendly bar. "The people who come here, we're like a big family."
Jess Sepulveda, who goes by the nickname "Menace," has been frequenting Amestoy's since he began sweeping the bar's parking lot and pulled weeds as a kid.
Marie Amestoy, who founded the bar with her husband, Frank, in 1948, would pay him and other young neighborhood kids to do some work around the place, Sepulveda remembered.
But things changed.
"The neighborhood got rough," he said. "The kids got rougher."
Current proprietor Mike Miller, who got his start in the booze business working for the Amestoy family, said the place has been broken into more times than he can count.
Despite the problems in the neighborhood, Amestoy's has been a sanctuary of sorts. But many families who have moved out, Miller said, don't want to come back, especially after dark.
Bustamante and Milazzo recalled many names associated with the tavern, names of old friends who are gone now.
"Right there is the story," Bustamante said, pointing to an old framed photo hanging on the wall near the pool table showing him, Milazzo and the late Joseph McFadden, whom he described as a good Irishman from Massachusetts and a paratrooper who fought in numerous battles with the enemy during World War II, battles he landed in by parachute.
"That's 200 years of loyalty to Amestoy's in that photo," Bustamante said.
That's a lot of loyalty — from the hearts of a lot of regulars. But soon there will be no Amestoy's — and nowhere to place their loyalty.
It's an ending they're not sure they're ready for.
"It's just hard to leave now," Sepulveda said. "Very hard."
