IF YOU GO

Amestoy's on the Hill "Final Final Call"

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Amestoy's, 2303 River Blvd.

Toes in the sand, drink in your hand: The Amestoy's parking lot will be filled 4 inches deep with beach sand to commemorate the last party at the local legacy bar in east Bakersfield.

$10 per person/ 21 and older only