Accidental deaths, homicide, suicide leading causes of local children's deaths

A grim report presented ­Tuesday to the Kern County Board of Supervisors laid bare for the first time how COVID-19 impacted local children who died most commonly from motor vehicle accidents, gunshot wounds, suicide and infants unexpectedly dying.

County Public Health Services presented an annual report containing work by the Child Death Review Team, a multidisciplinary group of law enforcement, hospital representatives and social workers all intimately involved in caring for children. The team meets monthly to discuss boys’ and girls’ deaths in hopes of preventing such instances after suspicious deaths are referred to the team by the coroner.

