Accidental deaths, homicide, suicide leading causes of local children's deaths

A grim report presented Tuesday to the Kern County Board of Supervisors laid bare for the first time how COVID-19 impacted local children who died most commonly from motor vehicle accidents, gunshot wounds, suicide and infants unexpectedly dying.
County Public Health Services presented an annual report containing work by the Child Death Review Team, a multidisciplinary group of law enforcement, hospital representatives and social workers all intimately involved in caring for children. The team meets monthly to discuss boys’ and girls’ deaths in hopes of preventing such instances after suspicious deaths are referred to the team by the coroner.
The data was released annually for many years before Kern Public Health skipped presenting a report in 2020 and in 2021 because all staff began monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan. Though the public ceased getting reports, the Child Death Review Team still met monthly to discuss best practices, she added.
The team examined 265 child death cases from 2017 through 2021 — in that time period, 634 people under age 18 died, according to the report. There was a sharp increase in children’s deaths over the pandemic. Deaths started declining after the number reached 49 in 2017. Three years later, 64 kids died in 2020 and 66 died in 2021.
Kern’s case rate of abuse and neglect is far above that of California’s average, though the number has consistently dropped over five years. In 2020, there were 10.8 cases per 1,000 and in 2021 there were 10.5 cases per 1,000.
“To me, that is pretty much a red flag for intervention,” Dr. Jeoffry Gordon, who serves on a state committee observing child death review teams, said about Kern’s abuse and neglect case rate.
Accidental deaths rose 86 percent in five years and most commonly, kids died by blunt force trauma in motor vehicle accidents. Numbers show eight deaths in 2019, 14 in 2019 and eight in 2021.
Tuesday’s report provided a sobering glimpse into how fentanyl affected Kern. The document noted an accidental fentanyl toxicity death in a child unfolded in 2020 for the first time, Public Health confirmed to The Californian.
But there wasn’t just one death from accidental acute fentanyl toxicity. There were three in 2020 and four in 2021.
Homicides in children also precipitously increased during a five-year period. There were three homicides in 2017 by a firearm, which decreased to zero by 2019. But in 2020, eight children died after they were shot and seven people died the same way a year later.
The sharp uptick was noted in the report.
“Gunshot wounds continued to be the main cause of homicides,” the report noted. “2020 and 2021 saw a tremendous increase from the previous three years.”
A majority of Kern’s child suicides happened in the 15- to 17-year-old category, and they died by hanging. Last year, six youth died by suicide while 2020 saw one youth die by suicide.
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Director Stacy Kuwahara noted via email mental health awareness should be different for children than it is for adults. The pandemic altered circumstances regarding youth mental health and she is generally seeing more severe presentations.
“Mental health issues are increasing for our youth,” Kuwahara added.
KBHRS also introduced a curriculum in 15 schools to help students learn to identify mental and emotional risks and concerns, coping mechanisms and how to get help, Kuwahara noted.
Another heartbreaking statistic reveals itself when examining the ages of the children who died. More than 41 percent of all deaths the team examined were of children less than 1 year old.
Of that 41 percent, Gordon noted the Child Death Review Team classified about 60 percent as “undetermined.” He wondered why when the team’s purpose revolves around discussing all deaths to determine what happened and collaborate to try to prevent future deaths.
Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote in an email the team does not determine the manner of death — that’s the coroner’s job. Some kids who died were in an unsafe sleeping environment, and many of those deaths are undetermined. Of the 71 deaths called “undetermined,” 66 of them have a cause of death.
Kern County also ranked 91 percent higher for Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome and 292 percent higher for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome when compared to California’s average of those statistics.
The sudden and unexpected death of a baby less than 1 year old is called Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome, which could include incidents such as accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment, deaths from unknown causes and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, according to the report.
Gordon noted accidental deaths could be prevented by introducing better car seat lessons. Teaching parents about the infant syndromes could also go a long way to preventing unnecessary deaths.
Kern County implements these practices and offers them in English and Spanish. But Gordon wondered if the right people are getting this information.
