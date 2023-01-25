 Skip to main content
Accident survivor excited to be Houchin's first high school spokesperson

A little more than four years ago, Hallie Keese, a Liberty High junior, needed blood transfusion to survive an accident so traumatic it took her away from playing volleyball.

Now, Keese, 16, Houchin’s first high school spokesperson, says she doesn’t really talk about the accident when promoting Houchin and encouraging peers and others to donate blood.

