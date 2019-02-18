There's a certain irony that pops up when people start talking about hopes for a wildflower "super bloom" come springtime. It's just this: A very wet year isn't enough, by itself, to make it happen.
A super bloom requires that the previous couple of years be so dry as to kill off invasive grasses called "brome,' such as those foxtails that get stuck in your socks. Wildflower seeds can survive droughts for much longer than brome seeds. And since wildflowers compete for water, sunlight and space against grasses, several years of dry spells give wildflowers an advantage.
Does that mean Kern County and neighboring areas will soon experience a super bloom? The answer is a firm "maybe," because it depends where exactly we're talking about.
With all the recent rain, hopes are rising that the Central Valley and surrounding mountains will be covered in brilliant purples, oranges and yellows within a few weeks.
The federal Bureau of Land Management sent out a newsletter Feb. 14 promoting the possibility of a super bloom in parts of Central and Southern California. It even offered guidance for travelers hoping to catch a view.
Wildflower enthusiast Richard Minnich, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Riverside, said odds are "really good" that the mountainsides lining both sides of The Grapevine will soon be speckled with color. He noted the generally arid area has received a good amount of rain lately, following last year's relative dry spell.
"Drought is our friend in this situation," he said.
But the Carrizo Plain, a popular wildflower-viewing area just outside of Kern in San Luis Obispo County, might not experience as spectacular a display of natural hues as some might expect. Minnich said recent rain in that area might not have been sufficient to create just the right conditions. "But," he added, "it's hard to tell."
When Minnich talks of super blooms, and even "great blooms," he's referring to historically rare events, like the ones in 1940-41, 1973, 2005 and 2016. That most recent event drew large numbers of visitors to Death Valley, where wildflowers that usually grow ankle-high stood up to your waist. He's not expecting that to happen there again this year.
Carrizo Plain was the site of tremendous views just two years ago, when visitors flocked to the remote area to see a sea of yellow wildflowers. Last year, less so.
While many people still travel to Kern to see wildflowers, especially along The Grapevine, the county used to be a much bigger destination for Southern Californians seeking wildflower vistas.
Minnich said Shafter and Arvin drew large crowds in the 1920s, '30s and '40s — right up until World War II, when the U.S. military's need for rubber caused people to give up their spare tires.
"People couldn't get around," he said.
There's even a chance this year species of wildflowers will bloom that haven't been seen in a long time — so long they're thought to be extinct, Minnich said.
"You can't declare anything extinct just because there's no physical evidence of it," he said.
