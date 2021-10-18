About 65K marijuana plants eradicated in Kern by CA DOJ, others

The California Attorney General and several other agencies announced the seizure of about 65,000 marijuana plants from 37 sites in Kern County as part of the California Department of Justice’s annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting.
“Illegal and unlicensed marijuana planting is bad for our environment, bad for our economy, and bad for the health and safety of our communities,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release.
CAMP teams seized 1.2 million illegally cultivated marijuana plants and more than 180,000 pounds of illegally processed marijuana throughout several California counties, according to Bonta’s office.