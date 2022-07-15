ABC revokes license of Grandma’s Sports Bar and Grill

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the liquor license of Grandma’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1901 Flower St. in Bakersfield. Alcohol sales are immediately prohibited, according to an ABC news release Friday.
ABC agents opened an investigation after receiving complaints from the community and found that Grandma’s, also known as Catrina’s, was operating a disorderly premises.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple assaults that occurred at the location, according to the release.
The KCSO announced the indefinite suspension of La Catrina's license Thursday.
The owner of the premises recently signed an agreement accepting the penalty of revocation stayed, the release noted. The revocation stayed order means the license is suspended indefinitely and the owner must transfer it within 180 days to a new owner at a new location.