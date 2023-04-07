 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ABC News' '20/20' to air true-crime episode on Sabrina Limon case

The case of Sabrina Limon, whose murder trial attracted national audiences as sordid details about her life unfolded, is the subject of an episode on ABC News’ “20/20,” a true-crime mystery show and will air Friday.

Limon was convicted in 2017 of murdering her husband, Robert Limon, during a trial in which salacious details such as a swinging lifestyle, alleged arsenic-laced banana pudding and biblical passages to justify her husband’s murder all were discussed. Jonathan Hearn — who was having an affair with Sabrina Limon — accepted a plea deal to testify against Sabrina and said he killed Robert Limon in 2014 at a Tehachapi rail yard after planning his death with Sabrina.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases