ABC: Edison Market's liquor license suspended after underage man bought alcohol, killed 1 in collision

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended an Edison market’s liquor license after the department found it sold alcohol three separate times to an underage man who then crashed while reportedly driving intoxicated and killed a person.
Two clerks at Edison Market reportedly sold Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, alcohol three separate times in one night without checking his age and “allowed” him to imbibe in their parking lot for more than four hours, a news release from the state department said.
Jose Catarino-Reyes and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, were arrested November 2021 in connection to a 10-car pileup on Union Avenue that put multiple people in the hospital, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. Jose Catarino-Reyes is charged with four felonies related to driving drunk or driving with gross negligence. He’s also charged with driving without a license.
Antonio Catarino-Reyes has been charged as an accessory. Both are set for trial in June.
Jose Catarino-Reyes is accused of leaving Edison Market and rear-ending another vehicle while driving at a “high rate of speed,” the ABC said.
The licensee signed a settlement agreement that calls for suspension of the license for 30 days and "indefinitely thereafter for the next 180 days to allow for transfer of the license."