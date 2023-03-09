 Skip to main content
ABC: Edison Market's liquor license suspended after underage man bought alcohol, killed 1 in collision

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended an Edison market’s liquor license after the department found it sold alcohol three separate times to an underage man who then crashed while reportedly driving intoxicated and killed a person.

Two clerks at Edison Market reportedly sold Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, alcohol three separate times in one night without checking his age and “allowed” him to imbibe in their parking lot for more than four hours, a news release from the state department said.

