One factor stood out above all others in the continuing effort in Kern County Superior Court Friday to keep firearms out of the hands of local political activist and cannabis advocate David Abbasi.
That overarching factor was Abbasi's decision to represent himself in court, and the effect it is having on his effort to fight the petition.
On Friday afternoon, Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Schuett heard a fourth day of testimony in a civil action, a petition, to impose an emergency gun violence restraining order on the 41-year-old Abbasi because officials with the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Department say he is a danger to himself and others.
The petition — requested by the two departments through one representative from each department — would prohibit Abbasi from possessing or purchasing any firearms or ammunition for one year, including an AR-15 assault-style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, three semi-automatic handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammo already owned by Abbasi.
The weapons are currently in the custody of police, but should the restraining order be approved, Abbasi will be prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms for one year, with the possibility of a one-time extension of the order for one additional year.
As Abbasi cross-examined the petitioners' latest witness, BPD Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas, his inexperience in the courtroom resulted in scores of objections to his questions, most of which were sustained by the judge.
Irrelevant. Assuming facts not in evidence. Calls for a conclusion to facts unknown. Hearsay. Not probative. Argumentative.
All those reasons and more were cited over and again by H.A. Sala, who is representing the BPD's petitioner.
Several times, Schuett admonished Abbasi to not read aloud from police reports, but Abbasi would try again, leaving heads shaking at the table of his opposing counsel.
Not one witness Abbasi told The Californian he had subpoenaed was in the courtroom Friday, and the judge granted motions to quash at least four of the subpoenas, including those for Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez.
Abbasi was shadowed by a bailiff wherever he went outside the courtroom.
And at one point, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer showed up to watch the proceedings, suggesting that the unusual nature of the case, and the use of California's so-called "Red Flag" laws may be attracting attention in the legal community.
Finally in new testimony, Kern County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Damian Nord responded to a statement by Abbasi earlier this year who stated, “If I was a true threat there would have been a body count already.”
Abbasi asked Nord whether such a statement wasn't reasonable for someone who authorities had suggested might very well be capable of perpetrating a mass shooting.
No, Nord said. "It's not normal."
Nord was asked whether he believes Abbasi is a threat to himself or others?
"Yes," Nord said.
According to evidence, Abbasi purchased five guns in eight months, and was in the process of purchasing a sixth gun, characterized as a sniper rifle, when he found himself in legal trouble last spring.
Nord testified Abbasi's emotional instability and sometimes "concerning" behavior was magnified by his possession of firearms, including body armor-penetrating rounds in an AR-15 type rifle and a handgun.
Abbasi was arrested on gun charges earlier this year after a large pit bulldog attacked and killed his miniature pinscher on April 28 while Abbasi was out walking his dog. Abbasi pulled a loaded handgun and pointed it at a 15-year-old who had struck him in the head while Abbasi was trying to control the attacking dog.
Abbasi told The Californian that his beloved pet had just been killed before his eyes, that he was afraid the dog would turn on him, when the teen began striking him.
"I thought my life was in danger," he said. "That's why I drew my firearm in self-defense.
"But there was no discharge of the firearm," he emphasized.
However, Abbasi does not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. And the incident began a long string of phone calls and emails from Abbasi complaining to police about how the case was being handled and aiming accusations of corruption against the BPD, the Kern County District Attorney‘s Office, City Hall and other agencies and officials.
Meanwhile, a warrant for Abbasi's arrest and a search warrant for his home and vehicle were obtained. On May 10, Abbasi showed up at BPD headquarters to deliver more evidence. He was arrested and officers found what has been described as an arsenal of guns and ammunition in the trunk of his BMW, including his AR-15.
The hearing is expected to continue next week, when Abbasi should be ready to present his case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.