Local political activist and cannabis advocate David Abbasi’s fight to get his guns back resumed Wednesday after a two-month break, with Abbasi setting his figurative sights on the most powerful person in the courtroom — the judge.
The hearing lasted less than two minutes, with Abbasi going home disappointed.
Abbasi filed a motion just two days earlier requesting that Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Schuett be disqualified from hearing his case, a petition to impose an emergency gun violence restraining order on the 41-year-old Abbasi because officials with the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office contend that he is a danger to himself and others.
Authorities already have confiscated Abbasi’s firearms, but if the judge approves their petition, the guns will be kept away from Abbasi for one year from the date of the ruling, with an option of extending the ruling to two years.
In his motion, Abbasi asserts that “any reasonable person aware of the facts and circumstances would believe that Judge Schuett is biased and prejudiced and has misrepresented the law,” which he notes is a standard for disqualification.
An actual bias need not be present for a judge to be disqualified, Abbasi argues in the motion. “Rather, the judge ought to consider how his or her participation in a given case looks to the average person on the street,” he argues.
But Schuett was swift in his rejection of Abbasi’s motion.
“The question of disqualification is not properly formulated,” Schuett said.
Rather than rejecting the motion on its merits, Schuett said he was rejecting the motion because Abbasi did not follow required procedures.
Therefore the matter is withdrawn from the calendar, he said.
Abbasi, who is acting as his own attorney, tried to argue, but the hearing was adjourned, and a court bailiff assigned to escort Abbasi wherever he goes in the courthouse tapped him on his shoulder to let him know it was time to leave.
Following the hearing, Abbasi said in an email he believes proper procedure was followed, and that he had an attorney look over his motion to disqualify.
In presenting arguments to support his motion, Abbasi wrote in the motion that because Schuett would not allow Abbasi to serve his own subpoenas, the judge exhibited bias.
Abbasi also took issue with Schuett’s decision to exclude several high-profile witnesses he subpoenaed, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, City Attorney Richard Iger and Sheriff Donny Youngblood. Abbasi argued in his motion that all of them know him personally and “could testify to things that were material to this issue, such as political retaliation, my character, and my behavior ...”
Abbasi complained in the motion that Schuett limited his cross-examination of witnesses, “creating an unfair advantage for the petitioners.”
He also cited the judge’s facial expressions as evidence of prejudice.
“The judge scowls and looks at me with malice,” he argued, “but toward the petitioners and their attorneys it’s all smiles and happy faces.”
Although it did not come up in Wednesday’s hearing, which was focused narrowly on Abbasi’s motion, Abbasi said in an interview that the recent arrest of Assistant BPD Chief Evan Demestihas on suspicion of domestic violence adds a new component to his case — and calls into question the credibility of one of the petitioners’ highest-ranking witnesses.
Indeed, Demestihas testified in court in August, asserting that Abbasi is too unstable to have guns, an argument that Abbasi now says is ironic coming from a man who is facing allegations of violence against a woman.
“This is huge,” Abbasi said.
Demestihas was arrested Sept. 4 after a woman was found with visible injuries in the parking lot of the VIP Lounge at just after midnight. Demestihas, who served as one of two assistant chiefs for the BPD, surrendered himself to authorities at the Taft city jail later that day after being ordered to do so by the BPD. He bonded out of jail before the end of the day.
The department has recommended Demestihas be charged with one count of corporal injury on a spouse. The BPD has recommended felony-level prosecution.
The recommendation for charges was sent to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office because the Kern County office advised it has a conflict of interest.
The Kings County office has not yet made a decision regarding the case.
But Abbasi said Demestihas’ credibility as an expert witness is shattered.
“He said I’m a threat, a physical threat,” Abbasi said.
“How ironic.”
The hearing on the gun violence restraining order continues Thursday.
(1) comment
Why is this nut saying Demestihas is a disgraced former officer? Demestihas gets paid every two weeks by BPD more than what Abbasi makes in 2 months.
