Even as authorities are asking a Kern County Superior Court judge to keep David Abbasi away from his guns and ammo because they say he presents a potential threat to himself or others, the local cannabis advocate has generated witness subpoenas for several prominent locals.
And an apparent scare for a local county supervisor.
According to court documents, subpoenas have been generated by Abbasi for Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and her husband, Fernando Jara, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, and others.
And in an unusual development, Perez said Abbasi showed up at her family home at about 9 p.m. Monday after the couple and their children had gone to bed.
Perez said she's still shaken by the incident.
"We were all in bed," she said. "He came to the window and knocked relatively lightly, then banged on the kitchen door in a very aggressive fashion," she said.
The couple's 8-year-old ran into the couple's bedroom and said someone was at the door.
"My husband flew out of bed and ran to the kitchen window to look outside.
"He said, 'It's Abbasi. Call the sheriff,'" she recalled.
But as she was going for her phone, their 3-year-old opened the door to Abbasi.
Perez said Abbasi asked the toddler to give the packet to "Mommy and Daddy."
Abbasi said he simply asked the child if his parents were home.
"I had someone else, my girlfriend, try to serve her, but she was unsuccessful," Abbasi told The Californian. So he decided he had to go to their home. And it was 8:50 p.m., he said, not 9 p.m.
Jara started yelling aggressively, and he felt threatened, Abbasi said.
"I left it on the steps and ran."
For her part, Perez said she never touched the subpoena and will not appear in court Friday, which marks the fourth day of the hearing.
Abbasi, who is acting as his own defense council in the civil hearing, said he has also subpoenaed talk radio host Jaz McKay, former Sheriff's Chief Deputy Justin Fleeman and a professional therapist and mental health professional he has seen whom he says will help establish that he is not emotionally unstable or a danger to others as officers in the Bakersfield Police Department and the Sheriff's Department have said in earlier testimony and in declarations filed in support of the petition.
Attorney H.A. Sala, who is representing BPD Officer Daniel Brewer, one of two plaintiff petitioners in the effort to impose an emergency gun violence restraining order on Abbasi, said a subpoena must be properly served before someone can be compelled to appear.
Furthermore, compelling someone to appear in court through a subpoena is no guarantee that Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Schuett will agree to let them take the stand.
"Abbasi will have to show that their testimony is relevant," he said.
Another individual on Abbasi's list of witnesses is local talk radio host Jaz McKay, who was responding to criticism when he posted on social media in 2017 that he was "getting pretty damned fed up and getting ready to open a 30 round mag on you people."
The Kern County Sheriff's Office suspended McKay's permit to carry concealed weapons. McKay acknowledged it was a mistake.
Abbasi has argued that McKay made a direct threat, yet his firearms were not confiscated.
But the question of the relevance of that comparison will likely be decided by Schuett on Friday.
"This is an uneven application of the law," said Abbasi, who claims the attempts to take his guns are about political retaliation against him for complaining to the police department and for spearheading an effort to place term limits on county supervisors.
But according to testimony, the so-called "Red Flag" laws were passed for exactly this sort of case — to confront owners of firearms who have exhibited warning signs and are thought to be at risk of dangerous use of those firearms.
When Abbasi showed up at BPD headquarters on May 10, and was arrested on gun charges, officers found what has been described as an arsenal in the trunk of his BMW.
It included his AR-15 with high-capacity magazines, a 9 mm handgun, and dozens of rounds of ammunition. A total of five firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition are now in the hands of authorities. And if the petition is successful, the firearms will remain in their hands for one year.
