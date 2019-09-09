A commercial structure fire in east Bakersfield closed the intersection of Alta Vista and Water streets Monday morning.
Just after 6 a.m., both the Bakersfield and Kern County Fire departments discovered the fire started inside an abandoned commercial building.
There are no reports of injuries, and the fire has been contained.
