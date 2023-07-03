A 27-year-old man died in the fast-moving waters of the Kern River late Sunday morning, near Sandy Hill Campground in the Keyesville area west of Lake Isabella, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The call for assistance came in at about 11:11 a.m. and both sheriff's deputies and members of Kern Valley Search and Rescue responded, the news release said. Swift-water rescue teams were deployed in the river and team members began searching for the man, whose body was found in the river near Sandy Flat Campground.