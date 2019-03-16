The clock is officially ticking for the Bakersfield Police Department.
With the passage of Measure N, and the subsequent 1 percent increase in the city’s sales tax, Bakersfield residents expect the city to put their money to good use, namely in the hiring of 100 police officers in three years, along with 56 new civilian staffers.
The additional hires will take the BPD from about 400 officers to more than 500, close to what officials say is the norm for a city the size of Bakersfield.
But doubts have been raised about the city’s ability to hire 100 officers in the timespan it has set for itself.
At a recent city meeting, Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, warned that cities and counties across California have had trouble recently filling police training academies.
However, Police Chief Lyle Martin is “cautiously optimistic” his department can shoulder the burden of the hiring spree, and he believes the new officers will bring some real changes to public safety within the city.
“We’re building a whole new police department,” he said in a phone interview. “This is extremely aggressive and it’s going to take a lot of work.”
The department plans to run an exhaustive recruitment campaign, seeking out new officers at military bases and colleges across the state, as well as in cities as far away as Nevada and Arizona.
“Historically, we’ve stayed close, but that’s not going to be the case this time,” Martin said of the BPD’s recruitment efforts. “We know that we’re going to have to expand our footprint, and we’re going to have to market some of the things I’ve been talking about, like affordable housing, and it doesn’t take you two hours to drive to work here.”
The bulk of the hiring is planned to take place in the first year, when the Police Department expects to hire 43 officers and 25 support staff.
Although it typically takes between 48 to 50 weeks to train new officers — and civilian staff also must go through a training period — the BPD expects to see real improvements once the new staff are brought up to speed.
The added hires will increase the average patrol shift staffing by 20 percent within three years, ideally giving officers more time to interact with the public outside of crime responses.
“This gives us the opportunity to be a little more proactive in our delivery model,” Martin said. “You’re going to see officers that actually have time to pull over and shoot hoops with kids they see on the street. That’s the kind of thing that people get into this business to do.”
The BPD hopes to reduce response times on the outskirts of the city to five minutes and 30 seconds, the current citywide average.
The added support staff also are expected to help the Police Department reduce the time it takes to answer a 911 call.
The latest statistics show that 75 percent of 911 calls are answered within 15 seconds, a national standard. The BPD wants to answer 95 percent of 911 calls within that timeframe.
Along with the increased staffing, the BPD also will receive $25 million over a three-year period to make improvements to its equipment and purchase new vehicles.
The department plans to upgrade its outdated radio system from analog to digital, which the BPD says will bring the system up to date.
Lately, the BPD has been forced to buy parts for its radio system on eBay because the parts have become unavailable.
Every officer also will be equipped with body cameras for the first time.
A host of other improvements also are slated for approval. An oversight committee charged with overseeing Measure N spending is currently reviewing spending proposals, and then the Bakersfield City Council will get its chance to either approve the plan, or send it back for revisions.
Martin said he believes the plan to rapidly expand the Police Department will work.
“We’re really optimistic,” he said. “We’re here to work hard for the folks that live and visit the city of Bakersfield. We’re going to make this work.”
