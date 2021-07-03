A weekend of celebrations: Get out and enjoy Independence Day

You don't have to wait until Sunday to get your Independence Day celebration started. Check out these events.
Saturday
Shafter's 3rd of July Fireworks Celebration: Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shafter High School Recreation Field, 526 Mannel Ave. Hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, shaved ice and other treats will be available for purchase. No alcohol or barbecues are allowed.
Event emcee Angel Jimenez will kick off the fireworks show at 9 p.m. with a welcome, presentation of the flag salute, national anthem and invocation followed by the fireworks spectacular designed by Zambelli International.
The celebration is free to the public but donations are welcome and will offset the cost of the fireworks show, which is paid for by the Shafter Chamber of Commerce.
Star-Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show: The Kiwanis Club of Delano is ready for its annual show that begins at dusk with fireworks fired from the north end of the Delano Airport.
Onlookers gather at the nearby Memorial Park (100 S. Lexington St.) to watch the show. Earlier in the day, vendors set up for attendees to support.
The new and exciting aerial fireworks show will be produced by Zambelli Fireworks, proudly known as the "First Family of Fireworks," whose West Coast operations are based in the Bakersfield/Shafter area.
Lake Isabella 4th of July Spectacular: The Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce is presenting the show that will start around 9:30 p.m. or when the sun has completely set over the mountain and winds are calm.
Fireworks will be discharged off the end of Engineers Point over the center of the lake, making the show viewable from various locations in the area.
Sunday
32nd annual Westchester Parade: The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. sharp at 22nd and Elm streets. Festively attired families and children on bikes and scooters will head east to B Street, continue south on B, then west onto 20th Street to end at the cul-de-sac at 20th and Elm streets.
Independence Day Celebration: Bakersfield is back with its fireworks show held at The Park at River Walk (11298 Stockdale Highway). Produced by Zambelli Fireworks, the presentation sponsored by the Robert Grimm Family Foundation will begin at 9:15 p.m. featuring musical accompaniment by 97.3 The Bull. Those watching can tune in their radios on site at the park or at home where the show will be streamed live on 23ABC’s digital platform TurnTo23.com as well as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
All-American 4th of July Festival: Tehachapi has you covered for a day of patriotic fun at Philip Marx Central Park (Mojave and E streets).
The All-American 5K, hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, kicks off at the southwest corner of the park at 7 a.m.
Runners and hungry members of the public can take advantage of the on-site Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Football program.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association will operate its craft fair, showcasing local artisans and unique items for sale.
There will be a Wall of Valor, honoring local service men and women, hosted by the American Legion, and the city will conduct a presentation of colors, flag-raising ceremony and national anthem at noon.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., food vendors will be set up at the park and the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club will raise funds with its beer garden.
Live entertainment will kick off at the northwest stage with local artist Averee Napier at 12:15 p.m. followed by Ryan Sillifant at 1 p.m. Local Americana band Muleskinner Revival will play from 2:15 until 4 p.m.
Activities move to the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center (Dennison Road and Highway 58) where the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will present the Bad Bulls bull riding event at 6 p.m. Tickets are $19, $15 for children 5-15, military members and veterans and seniors 60 and older, available at eventbrite.com.
A fireworks spectacular, originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport, caps the night with the show starting at 9 p.m.
The city will also livestream the show via its Facebook page (facebook.com/CityOfTehachapi).