Her parents in Texas named her Sunshine. But when she came to Bakersfield, friends shortened it to "Sunny."
But don't let the name fool you. In the late 1960s and early '70s, she produced, directed, starred in and even sold the advertising for her groundbreaking local television talk show "Sunny Today." To accomplish that in an industry dominated by men, she also had to be pretty tough beneath that sunny disposition.
Sunshine "Sunny" Scofield, who broke through a glass ceiling to reach for the brass ring, died Monday at a nursing home in Santa Clarita. She was 102.
"She was a feminist without ever knowing what the word meant. She was a trailblazer without ever trying to be a trailblazer," said David Lane, Scofield's son from her first marriage.
Born Sunshine Cole on Oct. 25, 1916 in San Angelo, Texas, Sunny was named Miss Austin, Texas in the late 1930s.
Later came marriage to D.G. Lane and motherhood. Lane sold oilfield equipment, which brought the couple to the oilfields of Kern County in the late 1940s. But the marriage didn't last.
In 1955, she married LaMonte Scofield. Sunny began getting involved in community organizations, charities and local activities.
"She had a knack for fundraising," Lane recalled. "I saw her work a room.
"She had Southern Charm down to an art. She was controlling and always in control," he said. "You never heard a four-letter word drop from her lips, no matter how she felt."
But she could still make her feelings known without ever swearing.
"She would never tell you she was angry," Lane said. "However, she was sometimes 'provoked.'"
"My mother liked to be part of civic organizations as long as she was in charge of them."
Indeed, Scofield was president of the League of Women Voters during the '60s.
She was a longtime member of Symphony Associates, a charitable organization.
She was a charter member of the 60 Plus Club at Cal State Bakersfield. Scofield served as president of the Women's Club and remained an active member for decades.
And there were more.
But it was her seven years in radio followed by several years in television that were some of the proudest moments of Scofield's life.
Her TV show, called "Sunny Today," ran half an hour a day, five days a week between 1968 and 1975.
The idea behind "Sunny Today" was almost unheard-of. She knew local viewers wanted more than game shows and soap operas.
"My idea was to educate and entertain," she told The Californian's Herb Benham in 2008.
Subject matter included the effects of divorce on the family, the Basque culture, finances for women and mental health.
"Originally, I suggested that we add a call-in feature to the show," she said. "They told me it would never work."
"She was definitely ahead of her time," said Robin Scofield, Sunny's daughter-in-law. "She was one of the few women in radio or television at that time. On the downside, she was very controlling."
In 1971, Scofield traveled on her own dime to Washington, D.C. to cover the wedding of President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia Nixon at the White House.
The press was not allowed inside the White House for the wedding, but Scofield was able to get a piece of the wedding cake.
She used her camera to videotape the Rose Garden after all the guests had left. Barbara Walters was there taking pictures.
She kept that slice of wedding cake preserved under Plexiglas nearly to the end of her life.
"I still run into people all the time, people from Bakersfield who remember her, remember her show," Robin Scofield recalled.
"She was an amazing woman."
