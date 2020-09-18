Work is already underway for one of Kern County's beloved holiday traditions — HolidayLights at CALM.
On Friday, a team was hard at work creating what will be a drive-thru experience this year. Animated light displays, created and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic!, will be placed along a one-mile route.
Proceeds from the event benefit the California Living Museum. The zoo's largest fundraiser will be presented daily Nov. 28 to Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 25).
