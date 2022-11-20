A time to give: Ways you can help during Thanksgiving week

If it's better to give than to receive, the givers are out in full force providing Thanksgiving cheer to many.
That was evident Friday at Stay Focused Ministries on California Avenue, where volunteers from many nonprofit organizations gathered to assemble about 450 food boxes, with turkeys too for the first 150 vehicles in line.
"We want to bring hope and encouragement to the lives of the children in our community," project manager Mercedes Mayers wrote to The Californian.
Here are some ways you can help as turkey day draws near:
Renegade Pantry
Donations are being accepted at Bakersfield College's Renegade Pantry, on the northwest corer of the Dining Commons in room 130 on the Panorama Drive campus.
People who need assistance to find the pantry can call 661-395-4355 or email nexus@bakersfieldcollege.edu to arrange a time with a staff member to meet them where they park or pick-up items directly from them.
Those who would like to donate can park in parking lot P1 visitor parking for 45 minutes without a permit.
"With inflation driving up the price of groceries and gas, many students are struggling to stretch their budgets and afford food and essentials. BC’s pantry has recorded more than 15,000 visits by students so far in the fall 2022 semester," a BC news release said.
The pantry also has limited supplies of hygiene items, clothing and some school supplies.
Preferred items for donation are: canned protein, cereal (under 7 grams of sugar, at least 3 grams of fiber); dried fruit with no added sugar; fruit canned in water or juice (not syrup); fruit preserves; instant oatmeal;low-sodium soups; nuts; peanut butter; seeds/trail mixes; unsweetened applesauce; whole grain granola bars; other healthy items that can be distributed to individuals.
Community Action Partnership of Kern
The Community Action Partnership of Kern Foundation accepts donations at https://www.capk.org/donationform/
The CAPK Foundation "is the philanthropic catalyst that provides the essential tools and resources CAPK needs to transform communities into places where poverty is rare, homelessness is brief, the hungry are nourished, and children and families have an equal chance to reach their full potential, according to its website.
The Mission at Kern County
The Mission has a goal of providing 16,667 meals by Thanksgiving.
"Each $2.05 meal you provide is SO MUCH MORE than a plate of food," its website states. "It's an opportunity for hurting people to find hope and a future. To end their hunger. To put homelessness behind them. To experience God’s love."
Go to themissionkc.org.
The Open Door Network
The Open Door Network combines the forces of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. Donations can be made at theopendoornetwork.networkforgood.com.
Feast for the Beasts at CALM
Animals get hungry too! The annual California Living Museum Feast for the Beasts returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, when visitors may donate animal food and supplies in exchange for regular admission at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.
A $25 gift card from Amazon, Petsmart, Albertsons, Food Maxx, Lassens, Office Max, Office Depot, Home Depot or Lowe's admits two adults and two children ages 3 to 12.
Or, per person, donate one of the following: 3 pounds of walnuts, peanuts or almonds (store-bought only, all without salt or flavoring, with or without shell); 2 large bags of frozen blueberries, blackberries, strawberries or raspberries; 2 large bags of frozen mixed vegetables (corn, carrot, green and lima bean blend); 5 pounds raw, fresh yams OR apples; 3.5-pound bag of dry dog food IAMS mini chunks; 3.5-bag dry cat food IAMS chicken; 2 ponds of raw meet — salmon, trout, chicken breasts/drumsticks or chuck steak. Certain non-food item sare also accepted for donation.