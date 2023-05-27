While the presentation of the colors at The Park at River Walk began at noon Saturday, for the Young Marines, the day began at 6 a.m., then at 6:02 a.m., and then again at 6:07 a.m.

“I woke up at 6 a.m., but my mom had to wake me up like 10 times,” said Conner Louviere, a fourth grader at Beardsley Elementary School and private in the Bakersfield Young Marines. A quarter or so after 7 a.m., Louviere and the rest of the unit arrived at River Walk to stake or adjust the last of the 1,000 U.S. flags splayed throughout the park.