While the presentation of the colors at The Park at River Walk began at noon Saturday, for the Young Marines, the day began at 6 a.m., then at 6:02 a.m., and then again at 6:07 a.m.
“I woke up at 6 a.m., but my mom had to wake me up like 10 times,” said Conner Louviere, a fourth grader at Beardsley Elementary School and private in the Bakersfield Young Marines. A quarter or so after 7 a.m., Louviere and the rest of the unit arrived at River Walk to stake or adjust the last of the 1,000 U.S. flags splayed throughout the park.
The flags are still a newish tradition in Bakersfield — this marks the ninth year — of the tribute to start off Memorial Day weekend in honor of those who have died in the nation’s wars.
“This opens the weekend,” said Denise Haynes, a member of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club, organizer of the annual display. “It lets everyone know we’re here to revere our fallen and also our first responders.”
A full battalion of flags, 1,000 staked each year, is a symbolic show of strength, Haynes said, and a significant undertaking; planning and preparation can take days. Many of the flags are sponsored, with a sign taped at their base.
“You know there were some years where it was myself and another person who put all of them in,” Haynes said. “But thankfully it has since expanded to a very large committee.”
A few minutes past noon, with the Young Marines finishing their rounds by buggy, the opening ceremony began. Members of the South High School JROTC Color Guard presented the colors, and local dignitaries each gave an address.
“The flag flies because of the last breath, of every soldier that died to protect these beautiful flags,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “So today, we pay tribute to those who have given everything for our beautiful country.”
“This is a powerful testament to our community,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, encouraging people to check out the county’s many other memorials this weekend.
While the three-day weekend has become the unofficial start to summer, where people bound to lakes and beaches to grill and drink, the holiday was reared as a solemn reminder of the devastation of war, the reunion of a nation, those who braved the battlefield and the families they left behind.
“It’s a special day and it means a lot to me — our nation, our freedom, our armies,” said Louviere, adding that he’s helped with the event for two years and doesn’t plan on stopping.
Meanwhile, Tony Coates, Louviere’s cousin and fellow private with the Bakersfield Young Marines, said he joined on his own accord, unlike his cousin.
“I joined (the Young Marines) because it helps me focus in school, helps me learn stuff,” Coates said. “And it helps stay in a drug-free lifestyle, so that when you grow up you don’t do drugs.”
Despite only being in sixth grade, Coates already knows his career: He wants to be a soldier, in the U.S. Army, of course. For now he’s a private, alongside his cousin.
“But I’ve been in the (Young Marines) program more than (Coates) so he can’t boss me around,” Louviere said.