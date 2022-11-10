A thank-you to veterans: Brookdale honors those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam

It was the day before Veterans Day, but Brookdale Riverwalk, a senior living community in southwest Bakersfield, wasn't waiting around.
In a ceremony held outdoors Thursday afternoon under crisp blue skies, dozens of Kern County's armed forces veterans, who also happen to be residents there, were honored for their service.
The event featured guest speakers, a pinning ceremony and live music.
"We thank you, veterans, for your patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good," said Brookdale Executive Director Reg Webster, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
After Bakersfield High School's Junior ROTC Color Guard presented the colors, after the national anthem was belted out in fine form by Rocky Garza, and the poem, "I am a Veteran" was recited by Vietnam veteran and local author Armando Soliz, Deb Johnson, president and CEO of the Californian Veterans Assistance Foundation, spoke about what it means to serve.
"I was talking to a couple of veterans before the ceremony started," said Johnson, who is, herself, a veteran.
"And one of the gentlemen said to me, 'I'm not part of the Greatest Generation because I only served in Korea,'" Johnson said.
"And I hope we, all here, when we're thanking our men and women who served, (understand) it does not matter where we served or when we served, what's important is that we served."
Johnson thanked not only the veterans present at the ceremony, but the millions of American veterans, living and dead, the men and women who are currently serving in active duty, and the family members of veterans whose sacrifice and devotion often goes unheralded.
In thanking veterans, Johnson lauded them "for choosing to do what only 7 percent of Americans choose to do."
Brookdale partnered with Kindred Hospice, Dignity Memorial/Hillcrest, American Legion Post 26 and Edwards Air Force Base in organizing Thursday's event.
The Golden Empire Chorus was there to entertain the 70 or so who attended, providing live vocal harmonies and patriotic and traditional melodies.
U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. David Smith, of the California Guard, was a surprise speaker.
"I think we have to question the intelligence of some of our veterans," Smith said, tongue firmly in cheek. "And I think it goes back to our founding fathers at Lexington and Concord.
"Standing up to the entire British Army was not a smart thing to do — but they did it," he told the gathering. "There must have been alcohol involved. I'm sure they mustered in a tavern somewhere.
It makes no logical sense, Smith said, that those who wore the uniform stood up generation after generation to defend nation and flag.
"It makes no sense to hold the battle position at the Chosin Reservoir (in North Korea) completely surrounded by the enemy and out of ammunition.
"It made no sense for our submariners after Pearl Harbor to go to sea, and hold off the entire Japanese Navy when our Pacific Fleet had been blown to smithereens," he said.
It made no sense, he said, but they did it.
"It makes no sense, but we're here as an amazing nation, rooted on the backbone of people like you," he told the veterans, now living in the winter of their lives.
All veterans at Thursday's event were "pinned" in honor of their service and applauded by a grateful crowd. Even Louise Lewis, now 97, a Rosie the Riveter who worked on the home front during World War II building B-17 bombers, was honored as an American veteran.
"I was a cute 18-year-old girl," she remembered. "As fast as we were making them, they were shooting them down.
Her own brother, Tud Carpenter, was a gunner in the belly of a B-17.
And every day she performed her work as if her big brother might be part of the crew on one of those Flying Fortresses that rolled out of the factory.
Heroes, it seems, come in all shapes and sizes.