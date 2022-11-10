 Skip to main content
A thank-you to veterans: Brookdale honors those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam

It was the day before Veterans Day, but Brookdale Riverwalk, a senior living community in southwest Bakersfield, wasn't waiting around.

In a ceremony held outdoors Thursday afternoon under crisp blue skies, dozens of Kern County's armed forces veterans, who also happen to be residents there, were honored for their service.

