'A standing tribute': Group seeks to rename stretch of highway after KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas

Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, may get a sign memorializing him on a state highway, planners of the project told The Californian on Friday.
Billy Owens, president of the nonprofit Kern County 999 Foundation, said discussions have been ongoing between his organization, state Sen. Shannon Grove and Bakersfield City Councilman Chris Parlier to create such a memorial.
“I hope our community will remember Deputy Phillip Campas and think hard about the huge contribution law enforcement plays in protecting our lives,” Grove said in an email. “Each and every day our officers put on their uniforms and say goodbye to their families, not knowing if they will need to put their life on the line in order to protect yours.”
Discussions of the nascent plans began about three weeks ago. A location has not been confirmed, Owens said, though negotiations with the California Department of Transportation remain ongoing and some proposals resulted from their conversations. Parlier was not immediately available for comment Friday.
A bridge renamed for fallen Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson near Hoskins Avenue inspired Owens to want to bestow the same honor upon Campas. Nelson died in June 2015 after crashing into a wall during a high-speed pursuit with a suspect.
“It reminds the community every time they pass by the sacrifices that law enforcement makes,” Owens said. “It's also a standing tribute to the family for their sacrifices.”
The Kern County 999 Foundation, which helps the families of law enforcement, met Thursday, with the foundation's board approving a plan of the memorial, Owens added. Soon, fundraising will commence to raise money for the sign, which he estimates will be a few thousand dollars.
Grove must introduce a resolution requesting to name the highway in the Legislature, her office said. The resolution must receive the approval of the House and Senate’s Committee on Transportation, pass through both the state Assembly and Senate and then receive a signature from the governor.
“Typically, the bills for naming pieces of state highway are noncontroversial and also nonpartisan,” said Ahron Hakimi, the executive director of the Kern Council of Governments. He added that Caltrans, after the governor signs the resolution, would oversee the sign's creation and its location.
In the Legislature, both the Assembly and Senate transportation committees will consider many factors regarding a potential naming resolution. Among them are ensuring the state does not absorb the cost of the change, and that the segment of highway sought to be renamed does not exceed five miles, according to a document provided by Caltrans, which enumerates the policies involved in the naming of freeways, highways and structures.
“It will highlight his life and legacy and recognize his impact,” Grove said. “Our first step is to get this resolution approved, beyond that we will be working with the community to raise the funds and prepare for the construction of the memorial.”