Even in flush years, nonprofits run on little more than shoestring budgets and the kindness of volunteers. 2020 isn't a flush year. COVID-19 has thrown wrenches into nonprofit models: retirees who are at higher risk of a serious infection feel less comfortable volunteering, event fundraisers are out and some services have had to be halted or reworked.
But Thanksgiving officially kicks off the season of giving. Kern County has hundreds of nonprofits that work to improve some part of life in our community from the arts to nature to health. Whatever your passion, there's a nonprofit ready to accept whatever you have to give during this holiday season, whether it's your time, attention to a cause or just a little bit of good old-fashioned cash.
Here we highlight a few.
Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry
The idea for starting a local pet food pantry was hatched in 2009 when founder Cindy Frye realized the people at a soup kitchen needed food for their pets, too. Board president Robin Ackling said the volunteer-run group has grown but its mission remains the same: ensuring that local residents keep their pets through life's challenges.
"I work full-time, and I’m a full-time student," said Kyle Campbell, who is the owner of two cats. "It's one less thing to stress about."
The pantry focuses on handing out dog and cat food, but they get donations that allow pet owners to receive cat litter, treats, leashes, toys, flea collars or almost anything else an owner could need. Many donations come from local pet stores such as Self Serve Pet Spa and Village Pet or locals who drop offerings in bins at those stores.
The pantry sees about 80 to 100 pet owners weekly and has yet to run out of food, thanks to the generosity of donors. Volunteers visit seniors at the Plaza Towers monthly to drop off pet food, so seniors on fixed incomes are not forced to choose between buying food for themselves and their furry companions.
Bakersfield Pet Pantry is open the second and fourth Saturday of the month 10 a.m. to noon at 4500 Shepard St. Ste. B1. Call 369-1222 for details. They accept donations of any kind that can help local pet owners, but money, dog and cat food go a long way. To donate, Venmo @Bakersfieldpetfoodpantry or visit https://www.bakersfieldpetfoodpantry.org/donations.html.
Save A Life Today (SALT)
SALT is a local nonprofit focused on alleviating the pain of suicide in the community in two ways. First, the organization assists those grieving someone who has died by suicide by chipping in for funeral expenses, and directing survivors to resources.
"It’s different than other kinds of grief," said SALT founder Ellen Eggert. "Most survivors want to give back."
Second, the organization works to prevent suicide in the community. Typically, members of SALT would be out in the community and at health fairs sharing awareness about suicide, but COVID-19 has put a damper on much of that. But in the new year, SALT does hope to use some of its funding to put up a billboard with the local crisis hotline number to the Kern County Behavioral Health & Resources.
Eggert says the best way to prevent suicide is to talk to someone directly if you're worried about them. Research shows that talking about suicide does not give people the idea, she said. Instead, it opens up a venue for that person to talk about what they're going through and get the help they need.
"Don’t think it won’t happen to someone I know or love," Eggert said. "You can have everything or nothing and still have thoughts of suicide."
SALT's website is https://saltkc.com, and you can donate at https://saltkc.square.site. SALT does not offer crisis services, but those who need it can reach out to a local crisis hotline at 1-800-991-5272.
Vision y Compromiso
Vision y Compromiso is an organization that has been dedicated to the health of underserved immigrant communities — the same communities hit hard by coronavirus. The 20-year-old organization is a network of promotores, a Spanish word that roughly translates to health advocates, that span California and parts of Nevada and Mexico.
These promotores could often be seen doing outreach on topics such as diabetes or heart disease or domestic violence in the fields, at churches, health fairs, schools, salons and festivals. Now they, like a lot of the community, has shifted to doing their work online, according to Nataly Santamaria, the network manager for Kern, Tulare and Madera counties.
Santamaria said they've created virtual support groups for men and women to address the depression and anxiety that has been developing in the communities during the pandemic. Promotores have been doing outreach to make sure people in communities weren't neglecting other chronic health conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure, that can increase the risk factors of a serious COVID-19 infection. They have also done outreach when they noticed some people were reusing disposable masks or wearing them improperly.
Santamaria said the promotor community is full of volunteers and always welcomes more. She also said that those interested in supporting their work can donate at http://visionycompromiso.org/donate/.
Sequoia ForestKeeper
Sequoia ForestKeeper is a Kernville-based organization that calls itself "eyes, ears and voices of the forest." As their name suggests, the organization is focused on the endangered giant sequoia tree but also protecting and restoring the entire ecosystem that affects them, from the valley floor to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
"Everything is interconnected," said Ara Marderosian, Sequoia ForestKeeper's executive director. "Science tells us that sequoias are dying because of air pollution in the valley."
Under President Bill Clinton, the Giant Sequoia National Monument was created in 2000. That decision left it in the hands of the Forest Service, which Marderosian said provides fewer protections than if it were managed by the U.S. National Park Service. The U.S. Forest Service allows logging, for instance.
Sequoia ForestKeeper recruits volunteers and interns to monitor logging and how it affects the health of the forest. Marderosian said research indicates logging opens the canopy, dries up the forest and increases the risk of fire danger.
The group has a staff attorney who has successfully sued to block plans to log timber. The group also weighs in on management plans for the Giant Sequoia National Monument.
Marderosian encourages those who want to get involved to educate themselves about the forest and its fragile ecology and write letters on its behalf to public officials. You can learn more about Sequoia ForestKeeper at www.sequoiaforestkeeper.org.