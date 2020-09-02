Editor's note: This story originally published May 30, 2010.
Sometimes in his dreams, John Soria can still hear the desperate cries of the wounded calling out to him across a snow-covered battlefield.
"Medic! ... Medic!"
It was just a single word, but it carried the weight of a baby's first cry or an old man's final breath. "Please stop the bleeding," it meant to say. "Please save my life," it asked. "Please help me return home to those I love."
The 89-year-old Bakersfield native has lived a happy and fruitful life, anchored by a marriage of nearly five decades and a family that includes seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
To his profound joy, all of them call him "Granddad."
But as he looks ahead to Memorial Day, a part of the man still lives in the frozen foxholes from which thousands of American soldiers made a historic stand against Hitler's last desperate offensive known as the Battle of the Bulge.
"He can still see their faces," says Soria's grandson John Aldana, 46, also an Army veteran.
"He gets upset because he couldn't save them all."
Soria grew up in Bakersfield when Bakersfield was still a small town.
He remembers going to the movies at the Mission, Rialto and Granada theaters in the Baker Street area, the neighborhood where he grew up.
He attended the only high school in town. Once named for Kern County, the campus would later become Bakersfield High.
"I quit school in 1938 and started working," Soria recalls. "I went into the Army in '42 and came home in '45."
Near the entrance to his home in northeast Bakersfield, old black-and-white photos show a handsome young man in an Army uniform. Certificates of recognition honor his years of service and membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other organizations.
And in a small framed case, a half-dozen medals speak volumes about a man who tends not to talk at great length of his years as an Army medic during World War II.
There's a Purple Heart he received for a wound he suffered during Nazi Germany's Ardennes Offensive.
He still remembers running from one wounded comrade to another, helping those he could, providing comfort for those he couldn't, not realizing he had been hit by a burst of artillery fire.
"I took care of the infantrymen first," he remembers. "Then at one point they told me I was bleeding. The blood was coming through my coat."
He still carries a piece of shrapnel in his body, a 65-year-old souvenir of a battle he sometimes wishes he could forget.
There's a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, the latter awarded personally by Gen. George S. Patton. And there's a French campaign medal recognizing Soria for his service in the hedgerow battles in that nation.
"Here's a man who served his country during wartime and lived through some of the hardest things anyone can endure," Aldana says. "But the biggest story may be what he did when he came home."
Naturally, Aldana and Soria's stepdaughter Lupe Torres are proud of the family patriarch for his military service and the patriotism he instilled in them.
But it was in his day-to-day role as a hard-working provider and family man that they say Soria left his most important legacy.
The years he spent laboring in road building and maintenance -- and most importantly, his decision to marry a widow and help raise her children -- would influence the solidarity and character of the extended family that exists today.
"In those days, it was very hard to marry a woman with children," Torres says. "But to him, what mattered was the love he had for his wife."
Soria's beloved Irene took a terrible fall last September, forcing the 83-year-old to move from her husband's side and into an elder-care center less than a mile from their home.
Even more recently, the soldier turned family man was diagnosed with lung cancer. As he closes in on his 90th birthday, he and his loved ones know he is living in the late winter of his long and fruitful life.
But that knowledge doesn't stop him from living as he always has, with honor and humor and love for his family.
"I'm sure there are many others deserving of a story, but he's my grandfather and I love him very much," says Aldana.
Every day Soria walks to Irene's new home to share lunch or just a few quiet moments to let her know they remain husband and wife, bound together in love and loyalty despite the cruelties of age and infirmity.
"I wish you could see them," Torres says of the couple. "It's like sugar and cream.
"Then he will call her in the evening and say, 'Good night my love.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.