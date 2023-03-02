A shining moment: Edible Schoolyard celebrates new greenhouse

As far as ribbon-cuttings go, the staff at Edible Schoolyard Kern County and its sponsors couldn’t have asked for a better day.
The recent rainstorm subsided Thursday and the sun came out to shine on the new greenhouse at the Edible Schoolyard on Buena Vista Road.
The greenhouse, covering nearly 1,000 square feet, triples the capacity of the former facility that was built in 2011 and provides year-round indoor seedling germination. That allows for transplanting plants to other edible schoolyards and gardens in Kern County.
“We have a beautiful setting,” R.J. Valentino, president of the Grimm Family Education Foundation, said at a podium. “It’s an exciting morning for us.”
The new greenhouse expands the hands-on learning experience for students at the Edible Schoolyard. The facility features a 500-gallon rain catchment system to be recycled and used for irrigation. Automated irrigation and climate control systems enable the greenhouse to have a “perfect environment” for its plants, said Dylan Wilson, executive director of the ESY Kern County.
The Kern Community Foundation helped fund the construction of the greenhouse with a $100,000 grant “as a result of a generous contribution to the Kern Community Foundation from Bank of America,” said Aaron Falk, president/CEO of Kern Community Foundation.
The majority of the guests stood behind chairs set up in front of the greenhouse. Next to the greenhouse, a group of chickens could be seen and heard. The placement of the gate for the chicken coop was at the same spot that had the entrance of the former greenhouse, Wilson said.
While much of Thursday’s event was reserved for congratulations and gratitude for financial support, Wilson and his staff also reflected on the project, which started 18 months ago, including the past five months of actual construction.
In December, during the winter break, a pipe burst, resulting in a flooding of the greenhouse area, Wilson said.
Alfonso Calvillo Espinoza, the garden assistant, went to work digging trenches to remove the water, Calvillo Espinoza said.
“There was a lake in this area,” Wilson said after speaking to television reporters. “We were able to get past that. With everything we’ve gone through, with every bump in the road, it’s great to see it in its completion.”
After moving past that obstacle, Wilson and his staff began growing plants in the new greenhouse last month. On Thursday, they had 16,000 transplants ready to be distributed to community and educational gardens throughout the county, Wilson said.
“This is the largest infrastructure improvement that we’ve been able to make at the Buena Vista garden,” Wilson said. “It’s really beautiful. It’s not just for us. It’s for the children of the entire community.”
Their network of edible gardens include those in Arvin and Shafter, as well as at Cal State Bakersfield, Bakersfield College, the McKinley Edible Schoolyard, Adventist Health Delano Community Garden and the Apple Core Project.
During peak season at the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard, Wilson and his staff have grown more than 50 varieties of fruits and vegetables with students.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Valentino and Falk spoke about the importance of providing food security to the community.
From 2020 to 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic, the Edible Schoolyard gardens delivered more than 10,000 pounds of produce to community partners and food banks throughout its network, Valentino said.