'A safety net for survivors' — Open Door Network, others promote, support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Casey Harris, a sexual assault survivor and advocate, was grateful she could speak in an environment that made her comfortable enough to be vulnerable with everyone in attendance outside The Open Door Network in downtown Bakersfield.
Harris shared her story Tuesday morning because she, as well as others on a panel promoting Sexual Assault Awareness Month, wanted to get several messages out, including that it’s OK — and necessary, in fact — to report or share about being a victim of sexual assault.
“Ten years ago when I was first raped, I told nobody,” said Harris, who is the campus advocate at Cal State Bakersfield. “I felt so alone. I had no idea where to go, who to talk to. I didn’t even know that what happened to me was considered rape because it was someone who I knew.”
Harris said her experience triggered an “angry passion” to pursue a career in helping other sexual assault victims.
“I’m not in this field because this is what I’m supposed to do,” she said while standing at a podium. “I’m in this field because something bad happened to me a long time ago and it deeply impacted me. This is not what I dreamed of doing when I was a little girl. This is not the life that I pictured for myself, but I’m honored to be here now and I’m so proud of the work that we get to do.”
Other speakers at the event were Open Door Network CEO Lauren Skidmore, Bakersfield Assistant Police Chief Brent Stratton, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Sarah Cooper, a Kern County Forensics Services nurse examiner.
“Today there’s a safety net for survivors,” Skidmore said. “Survivors can come forward and feel safe, whether it’s going to law enforcement, your district attorney, family justice center, our office at The Open Door Network or even just confiding in friends. You have a safe place.”
Six pairs of colorfully designed jeans featuring various messages were on display at the event. The jeans signify Denim Day, which supports sexual assault awareness. Denim Day takes place on the final Wednesday of April. It started after a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans.
“Jeans really are a symbol for survivors, showing them that we support them,” Skidmore said. “Consent is verbal. Consent is not meant by the clothes you’re wearing but by the words you have.”
The Open Door Network will soon have a billboard along Highway 99 that will display a hotline, 661-327-1091, to direct those in need to services for people experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking, Skidmore said.
Zimmer said immigrants should not be afraid of being deported if they have experienced sexual assault. She also said Kern County has come a long way in dealing with sexual assault. Still, she said, in general, about one in four women and one in seven men have been victims of sexual assault.
“People in my office are very committed to aggressive prosecution of those who commit this type of offense on other people,” she said.