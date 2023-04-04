 Skip to main content
'A safety net for survivors' — Open Door Network, others promote, support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Casey Harris, a sexual assault survivor and advocate, was grateful she could speak in an environment that made her comfortable enough to be vulnerable with everyone in attendance outside The Open Door Network in downtown Bakersfield.

Harris shared her story Tuesday morning because she, as well as others on a panel promoting Sexual Assault Awareness Month, wanted to get several messages out, including that it’s OK — and necessary, in fact — to report or share about being a victim of sexual assault.

