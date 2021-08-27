A 'roaring beast': Residents recount harrowing details amid French Fire

Wofford Heights resident Margie Bowhan woke up the night of Aug. 18 and smelled smoke.
Immediately alerted, she peered out her window and saw a red glow across the ridge from her house, the beginning of an inferno named the French Fire. Her nephew called her and said the flames were climbing up the mountain. She began packing random items into her pillowcase, grabbed her purse, and placed them inside the truck.
“What do you grab, when your heart is pounding, and you're just walking, spinning around?” Bowhan wondered.
Bowhan returned to her house to grab her cat carrier. Firefighters began banging on her bedroom window. They told her to “get out, get out now,” she added.
Flames, once far in the distance, crowded her property line. They were on the verge of consuming her home on a two-and-a-half-acre property.
“It was like a straight shot,” Bowhan said. “It jumped a mile in five minutes. I felt (the flames) like a tornado.”
She's one of thousands who have been displaced by the French Fire, forced to grapple with loss, fear and uncertainty as the fire continues to chew through thousands of acres.
Bowhan and 10 of her family members have evacuated from the area. Bowhan stayed at her son’s house and watched the news. An anchor was pointing to rubble in a familiar area.
Her house burned down.
“I started crying because I still had that hope,” Bowhan said. “There’s been fires before and everything’s been OK.”
Her kids were in college and junior high school when the Bowhan family bought the house in 1976. She lost her wedding pictures, and the flag she was given for her husband, a Vietnam war veteran, when he died in 2005 from cancer. More importantly, her whole family lost the place where fond memories were created. Bowhan also wishes she could have saved her KitchenAid — bought with hard-earned money.
The house became the central location for game nights, watching TV and simply spending time with one another, Bowhan said. Her young nieces would collect rocks outside and present them to her.
“They all loved coming to Aunt Margie’s house,” Bowhan said.
The Lord and her family provide Bowhan solace amid these devastating circumstances, she added. Bowhan said you can never prepare or anticipate losing your home and all of your precious belongings.
“It’s kind of hard to accept. … You have to keep a good attitude,” Bowhan said.
She doesn’t know how she will hold herself together when she finally visits the broken shards, once a structure generating joyful memories.
“I’m probably gonna be hit pretty hard,” Bowhan said. “It’s gonna be a shock.”
James Bragg was the last to leave his home and describes the flames as the “wall of death.” The home is his pride and joy, which motivated him to stay put until fire came within arm’s reach.
Doug Chessmore said he entered his backyard to barbecue when he heard a boom, like bombs going off in the Vietnam War. Trees around the Pala Ranches area were exploding, gulped up by the “roaring beast,” he said.
Chessmore grabbed his dog, revved up his truck and hauled away from the flames. He thought that his house would be razed, but it survived.
“I never have been (religious), but it’s a miracle,” Chessmore said.
He has lived in the house for four years, after retiring from his business in Santa Barbara. The area is home — he loves the wildlife, hiking and the town.
“I believe I don’t need any dependence on the government or anyone else,” Chessmore said. “I’m not materialistic, but I love my home.”
Losing his house would be the “biggest depression,” of his life, Chessmore said.
The community has provided Bowhan with clothes and furniture. However, she has no idea where to put all the donated kindness.