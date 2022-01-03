A river deep and wide

The water year in the Kern River Basin was Scrooge-like in 2021, providing a miserly 15 percent of the precipitation that feeds the Kern in a normal year.
Measured annually from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, the water year, was the second driest in the Kern River watershed since officials began keeping track in 1893.
And the 2022 water year certainly wasn't a sure thing, not when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a less-than-favorable precipitation forecast for winter and early spring.
Then December happened.
"The Kern River watershed is now 115 to 120 percent of normal for this time of year," said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor at the city of Bakersfield's Department of Water Resources.
Before the storms, the watershed was limping along at about 3 percent of normal.
"It skyrocketed in December," Chavez said. "But we still need more.
"This is a great start to the water year," he said. "But we can't have a dry January."
December and January are historically the months that supply the most rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. February and March are also critically important.
The snowpack that drains into the Kern River and its tributaries is usually more crucial to the southern San Joaquin Valley's water supply than local rainfall amounts. Kern's snowpack increased from an average of a half-inch of snow-water content across the basin to 11 inches of snow-water content, a significant improvement.
"We're definitely in better shape than we were in the first week of December," said Jim Andersen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station. "But we're not out of the woods, yet."
Since Oct. 1, Bakersfield has received 3.55 inches of rain," Andersen said. "Normal is 2.01 inches. So we're 1.54 inches above normal for this time of year."
That's great news, Andersen said.
"It definitely puts a dent in the drought," he said.
But, like Chavez, he knows we need more snow.
"We obviously don't know what's going to happen over the next three months," he added.
"I don't want to rain on anybody's parade," he said, laughing at his choice of words.
"It's important that we get the snow in the mountains," he said. "It's our water bank."
Concerns about the potential for a dry winter compelled the city of Bakersfield and California Water Service to place restrictions on the number of days residential customers in Bakersfield can irrigate their lawns and landscaping.
The goal is to reduce water usage across the city of Bakersfield by 15 percent.
The restrictions that went into effect in mid-December allow city of Bakersfield water customers who have odd-numbered addresses to water from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
For California Water Service customers, those with odd-numbered addresses may water from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.
In the meantime in the southern San Joaquin Valley, a high-pressure ridge seems to be settling in for the foreseeable future, Andersen said, keeping things dry for the time being.
"There's not much in our forecast," he said.
January is starting off dry. But will it stay that way?
"It'll be interesting to see how all this shakes out this season," he said.