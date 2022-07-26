 Skip to main content
'A remarkable feat': City committee on homelessness shares progress, shelter expansion plans

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh touted the city’s “historic progress” on its homeless situation during last week’s State of the City address.

On Tuesday, the city’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness toured the Brundage Lane Navigation Center to take a closer look at how that progress is moving forward, particularly in relation to a more than $6 million expansion of the center that the City Council approved in March.

