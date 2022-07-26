'A remarkable feat': City committee on homelessness shares progress, shelter expansion plans

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh touted the city’s “historic progress” on its homeless situation during last week’s State of the City address.
On Tuesday, the city’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness toured the Brundage Lane Navigation Center to take a closer look at how that progress is moving forward, particularly in relation to a more than $6 million expansion of the center that the City Council approved in March.
The numbers shared in the meeting before the tour indicated there are approximately 744 homeless individuals in city- or county-provided shelter and 612 unsheltered people, a first for the city in recent history, according to officials.
“Just last year alone, 789 individuals walked through the front door,” said Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager, who also gave a great deal of credit for that to the organizations the city contracts with to run its homeless services.
Since the Brundage Lane center opened in October 2020, 158 people have been moved off the street and into permanent housing, he added.
“That’s a remarkable feat by Mercy House, our shelter operator,” he said.
While the emphasis was on progress made, officials also discussed the challenges that remain and the strategies that Mercy House, as well as Flood Ministries — which conducts street-level outreach to help the local unhoused population find shelter-related resources — employ to achieve their goals.
The 7.5-acre Brundage Lane Navigation Center campus is in the process of a 119-bed expansion, which is expected to open in January.
In the meantime, the shelter is forced to turn away more than 100 people a week who have expressed interest in staying there, according to city officials, because there just isn’t enough space. The shelter’s capacity is regularly around 95 percent.
But the expansion includes much more than additional beds. There’s also more space for residents’ property, their pets and case managers, also known as navigators, who are there to provide a spectrum of services that might help make people’s transition from life on the street more lasting.
Theo Dues, who runs Brundage Lane Navigation Center for Mercy House, said the effort centered around a three-pronged approach, and similar to Valdez, he credited partnerships for their success. So far this year Mercy House moved 75 individuals into permanent housing, according to Dues, and said more than 90 percent of those moved into housing stay off the streets.
“Our model of service is founded on three main ideas,” Dues said, explaining the strategy behind Mercy House’s “low barrier” shelter, which is supposed to make it easier for those trying to transition from living on the streets to shelter and then permanent housing.
“The first idea is that we are trauma-informed,” he said, noting the agency recognizes that being homeless is traumatic, and that the only way staff can help is if they “meet them in their trauma” — meaning they keep the obstacles for entry in terms of rules and procedures relatively low and focus on understanding a person’s situation.
“The second is that we are low-barrier. And the third is that we are housing-first,” he added, going back to the fact that Brundage Lane is one of the few shelters around that allow couples to stay together. It also doesn’t require homeless individuals to jump through a number of hoops to qualify for housing services, with rules that might deter many from applying.
Despite efforts to make the services more accessible, city officials also reported that through outreach by Flood, they have found the rate of homeless individuals considered “service-resistant,” or living on the street and uninterested in living in a shelter, is about 43 percent.
“Those are the folks that, for a number of reasons, never the same (reasons), but they have barriers to accepting service or going to the shelter,” said Jim Wheeler, executive director for Flood Ministries, which provides the city with its outreach data.
He said the biggest obstacles he sees for people living on the streets are the three P’s: partners, possessions and pets, as the majority of service providers out there aren’t able to accommodate people who want to stay with their partners; many shelters aren’t able to accommodate more than one pet.
One statistic that’s often cited is that it takes an average of about 17 points of contact before someone is willing to look into accepting shelter from an agency, he said.
That’s where the Brundage Lane expansion, which would expand the couples’ dorm and allow people to keep multiple pets, becomes such an important asset, he explained.
“I guess the bottom line for me is that we’re doing whatever we can to address those barriers,” he added, “so the folks who are quote-unquote ‘service-resistant’ are given every opportunity to get the help that they need.”