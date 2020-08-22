A call to Bakersfield Police about a group of teens playing loud music in a city park Thursday night ended with an uplifting twist.
"The responding officer couldn’t help himself — upon arrival he picked up their bass guitar (even though he’s actually a drummer...) and started playing with them," BPD reported on its Facebook page.
After the impromptu jam session, during which video shows the officer and a teen playing music at a picnic table while other teens look on, officers talked to the group about park curfew and the city's regulations on loud noise, the post said.
"The teens were super understanding and very respectful and left on their own," BPD said on Facebook. "The officer’s ability to connect with this group through their shared love of music has us feeling a certain kind of way this morning."
That's how policing is done.
Before I comment on the story I need to find out what Alyssa Milano thinks….
No, you should check with me.
