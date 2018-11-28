Those droplets falling out of the sky, for those who may have forgotten, is called rain. Stay calm: It's perfectly normal, if exceedingly rare of late for this region.
And, for the most part, it's a really good thing.
"Most people aren't complaining," said National Weather Service meteorologist Cindy Bean, based in Hanford.
A storm system originating in the eastern Pacific brought wet weather into the Central California interior Wednesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service tells The Californian that Kern County residents can expect it to stick around through Thursday evening.
"It looks like it'll be winding down by Thursday, although a few showers may linger into Friday," Bean said.
The heaviest precipitation and most significant weather impacts from this system were to have occurred Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bakersfield reported 0.05 inch of rain. Taft received 0.1 inch
As the coldest part of the storm moves inland Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS, the atmosphere will become unstable over the San Joaquin Valley and foothills, creating a slight chance of thunderstorms. The storm is forecast to exit into the Great Basin on Friday, but it will bring strong gusty winds in its wake through and below the Kern County mountain passes from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
A flash flood watch is in effect in the Tulare County foothills as well as portions of Mariposa, Madera and Fresno counties through Friday morning, but Kern County is safe in that regard.
A winter storm watch was upgraded to a winter storm warning in the southern Sierra from Yosemite National Park to the Kern County line.
Heavy rainfall in the Sierra foothills and west slopes of the Sierra Nevada below 7,000 feet is expected through Thursday evening. There's also a threat of debris flows, mud slides and rock slides, especially in the vicinity of burn scars.
Motorists can expect wet, slick roads throughout the Central California interior, and there's a chance of localized minor flooding on roads in the valley. Isolated thunderstorms with brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning possible in the valley and adjacent foothills are also possible. The best chance of thunderstorms is Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
Heavy snow accumulation in the Sierra above 7,000 feet from Wednesday night through Thursday evening will bring about winter driving conditions, slippery, snow covered roads and possible road closures with long travel delays.
Strong, gusty winds are possible through and below the mountain passes Thursday afternoon through Friday, with steady winds developing through and below the Kern County mountain passes by Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday.
Get used to the wet weather. More is coming.
"Another storm system will come in Saturday, bringing some cold weather from the gulf of Alaska," Bean said. "And there's more; We can expect another storm next Wednesday and Thursday."
