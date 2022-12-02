'A quarter inch': KCSO deputy gets shot in the head, survives

That’s what separated Deputy Michael Valdez’s life from tragedy, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a Friday press conference. Youngblood discussed an early Friday morning shooting in Rosamond that almost killed Valdez — who only completed training five weeks ago — after a bullet struck his head.
“No question,” Youngblood said when asked if this was a miracle.
The bullet buried itself under Valdez’s skin and lodged in his beanie. Suspect Edgar Rojas was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and several other charges.
“When we got the call that a deputy was shot in the head, that was pretty traumatic,” Youngblood later added. The call no doubt was reminiscent of a Wasco standoff that led to KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas dying in July last year.
Deputies got a call around 3 a.m. of a man attempting to open car doors and vehicle alarms ringing in the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, Youngblood said. Valdez and KCSO Deputy Danielle Henderson arrived at the scene at roughly 3:30 a.m.
Valdez first encountered Rojas and Rojas fired a shot, according to the KCSO. Rojas fired again, and the two men exchanged gunfire, which led to Valdez getting shot, the KCSO added.
“There was a substantial amount of blood,” Youngblood said.
A foot chase happened after Rojas was shot and the deputy continued to pursue Rojas, KCSO said.
Only after other law enforcement officers helped Valdez — which Youngblood said included California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies — was Valdez himself then allowed to get care. Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, which he left after being stitched up, the sheriff said.
“Extremely heroic,” Youngblood said of two deputies.
Rojas burrowed inside a residence, and the SWAT team went to the scene. The suspect eventually surrendered without incident, Youngblood said.
In addition to attempted murder, he was booked on suspicion of recklessly discharging a firearm, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, unlawfully carrying a weapon and other charges.
Deputies get this type of call about 15 to 20 times in one night, Youngblood said. It’s not typically dangerous, but “this occasionally happens,” he added.
Body-camera footage will also be released after an internal investigation is completed, the sheriff noted.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and his wife, Judy, wished Valdez a speedy recovery in a Facebook comment under the KCSO’s livestream of the press conference.
“Incredible work by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the suspect’s arrest today,” the comment continued. “Our community is grateful for your service!”
KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza said this incident reminded the Sheriff’s Office of Campas’ death, which devastated deputies last year.
“My heart … stopped for a second,” Meza said of hearing about the injured Valdez.
But ultimately deputies put aside their emotions and stepped up to do their job, she said. Though they did sign up for this job and are aware of its potential consequences, “it doesn’t change the fact that we are human beings doing this job,” she noted.
A quarter inch more and another devastating wave of grief would have swept across the KCSO again.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.