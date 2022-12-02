 Skip to main content
'A quarter inch': KCSO deputy gets shot in the head, survives

KCSO Sheriff Youngblood presser

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood speaks to reporters about a shooting in Rosamond that left a deputy shot in the head. 

 Screenshot from video

A quarter inch.

That’s what separated Deputy Michael Valdez’s life from tragedy, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a Friday press conference. Youngblood discussed an early Friday morning shooting in Rosamond that almost killed Valdez — who only completed training five weeks ago — after a bullet struck his head.

