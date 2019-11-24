If you haven't already, mark your calendars for next Saturday.
Small Business Saturday, which falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, was started more than a decade ago by American Express to encourage consumers to spend some of their holiday money at locally owned businesses. And with the revitalization of downtown Bakersfield in recent years, the day seems to get bigger every year.
New this year is an effort to showcase even more local makers and creators with the inaugural Shop Small Bako pop-up market in the parking lot at Eastchester eatery and market Dot x Ott.
"We wanted businesses that are online or don’t have a brick and mortar to have a place to showcase their wares," said Therese Dozier, owner of LUVSPUN, an artisanal cotton candy maker, who helped organize the pop-up and will be selling her treats there.
Other pop-up vendors will include Happy Shombey, a local handmade clothing business, BakoBox, a new subscription box service specializing in locally made goods, and The Orange Cactus, an online paper goods and gifts retailer. Festivities will also include a reading of "Indy, Oh Indy" by local author Teresa Adamo, music and wine tasting on the Dot x Ott patio with local winemaker San Rucci Winery.
Shop Small Bako's organizers also want people to patronize locally owned stores across Bakersfield, not just in the downtown area. To that end, they've organized a scavenger shop event, in which shoppers visit each participating store location to get a card stamped and collect a freebie or special discount the business is offering that day. The card can then be entered for a grand prize drawing. Some of the participating businesses include Soapterra, In Your Wildest Dreams, Sugardaddy's, Rio Acai Bowls, Wine Me Up, Modern Grub and Throwback Junction, and more are still being added, Dozier said.
"Our goal is to get consumers into the pattern of shopping small and to showcase all of the wonderful small businesses right here in Bakersfield," Dozier said.
Gaby Schmidt's shop Soapterra, at 1516 18th St., will be participating in the scavenger shop event. Schmidt makes handmade bath and body products, many with locally produced olive oil, ranging from bath bombs and body scrubs to scented candles and colorful soap bars. She also carries Lottie B earrings, made by a local teacher, and stocks bottles of locally made Rio Bravo Ranch olive oil.
On Saturday, Schmidt will offer 10 percent off Soapterra products, give away free soap samples and provide snacks and drinks for customers — a charcuterie board from local breadmaker Baker's Outpost and Rio Bravo Ranch wine.
"I try to make it worth people’s time to find value that day, kind of as a way to give back," Schmidt said. "They bring family members and kids. They make an event out of it."
And all of this is in addition to the Downtown Business Association's annual event, in which as many as 50 local shops have participated in the past. On Saturday, the DBA will release its annual Shopping and Antique Guide at In Your Wildest Dreams consignment shop on 19th Street and release its Restaurant and Entertainment Guide at KC's Steakhouse, said Cathy Butler of the DBA. More details will be announced this week and can be found on the DBA's website, Butler.
Shops participating in the DBA event generally offer a discount or giveaway that day. For example, local florist House of Flowers, on 19th Street, will invite customers to create a free air plant ornament. And baby and kids clothing store Peter Pan Shop, also on 19th Street, will give customers a discount on purchases.
Of course business owners hope customers will continue to come back throughout the year.
"We have so much to offer at this point, there's so much creativity and so many small businesses, I feel like it could be the backbone of our community,” Schmidt said. "So support small every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.