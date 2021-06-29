A pioneer of Spanish-language media in Kern County, Raúl Camacho has died at age 84

He lived his dream by starting his own Spanish-language newspaper in Bakersfield in 1983.
But Raúl Camacho Sr., the founder and publisher of El Popular, also helped pave the way for the emergence of other Spanish-language media in Kern County and beyond.
Known as "Don Rául" to those closest to him, and affectionately called "Papa" by his family, Camacho died Sunday at his home in Bakersfield. He was 84.
"I think I did what I wanted to do," Camacho told The Californian in an interview in 1997. "I realized my dream. I never gave up the thought that one day I would have my own newspaper."
It was a dream that was realized through sacrifice, grueling work and by overcoming barriers laid out in his path.
"It's a family business," said Jorge "George" Camacho Sr., Don Rául's son and current publisher of the weekly newspaper.
"We realize that if it wasn't a family business, we wouldn't have made it as long as we have."
Camacho started young in the newspaper business.
At age 11, he worked as a messenger and copy boy for the Mexico City-based daily, Excelsior. At 12, he bought his first camera — a German-made Retina — and he carried it everywhere, The Californian reported in the 1997 story.
"I didn't take it off, even to sleep," Camacho remembered.
By the mid- to late '50s, Camacho was transitioning into sportswriting.
On May 8, 1960, Camacho married Lorenza Muñoz López. For years, the ambitious young husband made a living designing fiberglass products. But his dream kept calling.
In 1968, he and Lori immigrated to the United States with their three children, Raúl Jr., Jorge and Olga. After settling in Long Beach, two more children, Daniel and Lilly, would come along.
After years of working in the fiberglass industry and as the owner and operator of a convenience store in Lynwood, Camacho decided to move from Orange County to Bakersfield in 1982. He sold the convenience store along with the family home to launch his dream of publishing a Spanish language newspaper.
On Aug. 23, 1983, 8,000 copies of El Popular rolled off the presses for the first time. His dream had become real, but it could only remain real through personal sacrifice, hard work and sheer persistence, his family said in a news release Tuesday.
"I never called him Raúl, I called him Don Raúl," said Mary Helen Barro, a longtime friend and business associate of Camacho's.
"It's an honorary title to a senior, a sign of respect," she said.
Barro, who also had a journalism background, had come to Bakersfield to transition the KAFY radio station from English to Spanish. When she met Camacho, they became fast friends.
"We were both working to get Spanish-language media to be treated on an equal basis with English-language media," she recalled.
But it wasn't easy.
"Candidly, I was disappointed in the sexism and racism in Kern County," Barro said. "It was pretty redneck."
But she recalled one breakthrough in 1988 when Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé came to Bakersfield to dedicate the then-new Kern County Soccer Park near Hart Park.
The two had to push organizers for invitations to the event, and they expected to have to wait for English-language media to finish with Pelé before they would have their chance.
But after the soccer great was helicoptered in, they greeted him as he walk by, in Spanish, one of several languages in which Pelé was fluent.
"Pelé went crazy. He was flabbergasted that there was Spanish-language media in Bakersfield," Barro recalled. "He answered Don Raúl's questions and my questions for over half an hour. Then he said, 'OK, now we can do the English-language stations.'"
Barro said she was saddened by her friend's passing earlier this week. But Don Raúl's spirit remains in his adoptive city, where the success of Spanish-language media has been nothing short of astonishing — and is still growing, thanks in no small measure to Camacho's determination and persistence.
"Don Raúl was a crusader," Barro said. "He was a real gentleman, and it was such an honor to know him."
Camacho is preceded in death by his eldest son, Raúl Steven Camacho Jr., grandson Cameron Stanley, and son-in-law Brian Stanley.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, their four children and their spouses Jorge (Martha), Olga (Steven Hall), Daniel (Melissa), and Lilly (Rick Rosenberger), as well as 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. July 8, at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Bakersfield.