A number of new features greet students at BC

Measure J has been very good to Bakersfield College, and on Monday, the first day of the fall semester, college officials were excited to share the campus’s latest offerings with new and returning students.
Some of the projects funded by the more-than half-billion-dollar bond voters passed in 2016 were recently finished, some have just opened and some are still under construction.
But thanks to precautions taken during the pandemic, this week represented the first time in two years that a large gathering of students could enjoy the largely new resources.
“We have a lot of students here who want to come back, and we are so ready for them,” said Imelda Simos-Valdez, vice president of student affairs for BC, noting that about 60 percent of offerings were in person, but there were a number of students who'd be taking online courses. BC's administration will add more courses as the semester progresses to meet growing demand.
A state-of-the-art 68,000-square-foot $65 million science and engineering building stands prominently near the main entrance the Panorama Drive campus as one example.
A recently finished student center offered newcomers a chance to get their new IDs, just a short walk from the old administration and records building, which is being turned into a welcome center that will also host the college’s financial aid resources.
And that welcome center is right next to the Center for Student Success, which is another resource that’s expected to be finished with the 2023-24 timeline for new projects, Simos-Valdez said.
Sophomore Jocelyn Landon, who’s looking to transfer to Cal State Bakersfield to study digital media when she’s done at BC, stood near one of the many pop-up tents the college had throughout the campus to help direct students around these many new landmarks.
“For me, personally, I'm super excited because … we were in a pandemic, so I never really got to like, have a college experience or really meet with peers,” Landon said. “So it's kind of cool to be able to see my professors face to face and talk to them and get to know my peers and stuff like that.”
In addition to new buildings, the college is enjoying a record increase in new students, as well as a state-leading number of dual enrollments, or high school students taking courses at BC, which puts them well ahead of the curve in terms of educational opportunities.
The latest point-in-time student count available Monday noted a more-than 11 percent increase in students on campus for fall 2022 over the previous year. The increase of about 2,000 students was a big gain following two years of declining enrollments, which reflected a national trend for colleges over the same period. BC officials said Monday that the college’s total number of students including part time and full time was expected to total more than 35,000, according to Nicky Damania, BC dean of students.
“It's not just the new buildings — Measure J was fantastic. The community was really, really supportive of the vision that we have for education in our city. And when you’re talking about new students and record numbers of students coming back to college, it's not just because of one or two things,” said BC President Zav Dadabhoy. “It's because of a lot of different things, including support from the community, the policy and division that our board of trustees set, the work that our chancellor is doing.”