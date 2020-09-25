Teen Challenge of Southern California will host A Night of Hope in a virtual format this year.
In a news release, the organization said while it can’t hold its annual event at the Men’s Ranch in Shafter, it will provide an online link or DVD copy for a special video presentation when participants pick up their meal on either Oct. 9 or Oct. 10.
Dinner includes barbecue top sirloin with oven roasted garlic potatoes, glazed carrots and a sourdough roll. Homemade salsa will also be available upon request, the news release states.
The A Night of Hope special video program contains updates, music, stories of transformation and the work that God continues through the ministry of Kern County Teen Challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meal pickup will be at 301 E. Roberts Lane. For more information or to place an order, call 399-CARE (2273) or email kern@teenchallenge.com.
In the news release, organizers asked those picking up a meal to bring a special gift offering and hand it to a Kern County Teen Challenge staff member. The gift offering makes a significant difference during these unforeseeable times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release states.
