The Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern will host its 8th annual Dreaming Beyond the Starts Gala on Jan. 21, according to a news release.
This year's theme is 'A Night at the Oscars' and will take place at the Padre Hotel from 7 to 11 p.m. The fundraiser will help benefit low-income families in Kern County gain financial independence and self-sufficiency, according to the release.
Guests can enjoy the red carpet treatment with exclusive wines, champagnes, live performances, silent auction, and much more, according to the release.
Tickets are $100 per person and are available at www.kernopportunityfoundation.org. For more information and for sponsorship call Heather Kimmel 661-377-8245.
