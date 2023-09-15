Built upon lessons learned in recent years, the city of Bakersfield announced Friday a new grant program that steers from the humdrum and asks its applicants to think big.
Titled the Downtown Economic Opportunity Area Business Improvement and Expansion grant program, the pilot is an offshoot from the city’s existing EOA program, which awards money to projects in seven different areas deemed historically underserved.
Since 2016, the city has approved through EOA $1.3 million across 31 projects to downtown businesses. Cecelia Griego, a city planner, said two popular picks are simple changes such as wrought-iron fences and Americans with Disabilities Act repairs — walkways, handrails, etc.
And for the most part, the pilot is very similar.
It can pay for site and security improvements — items such as windows, fences and cameras. Its definition of downtown is the same — the 1.5 square miles that starts south on California Avenue, steers west to F Street, extends onto Union Avenue in the east and stops just past the railroad tracks north of Golden State Avenue.
But as opposed to the $100,000 normally allotted for EOA grants each year, this pilot has $400,000, approved in this year’s city budget. With a bigger budget, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales said he hopes to see investments of greater consequence in the downtown area.
“It’s no secret,” Gonzales said. “There’s been a lot of work happening downtown. (There’s been) private development, a lot of public infrastructure improvements … a lot of excitement around the future of downtown.”
Whereas regular EOA grants are first-come, first-served, and limited in grant amount, Gonzales said this pilot is meant to be a competition for downtown owners to offer remarkable applications, without a grant limit, that will further efforts to revitalize downtown. In short — higher risk, higher reward.
“Property owners who got first to City Hall with their application and their bids and everything in compliance, they were likely to be awarded funds,” Gonzales said. “It was not necessarily based on the strength of the application or the value of the project to the revitalization efforts of the downtown core.”
That said, any request over $100,000 will require a hearing before the City Council. And prevailing wages are required for projects over $25,000.
“Anything over $100,000 needs to have a pretty big impact,” Griego said.
Among its listed criteria, the program gives higher priority to owners who apply for relocation or expansion, especially onto property that has been left vacant for three or more years.
In recent years, more properties considered derelict and abandoned have festered throughout the city’s urban core, especially in Ward 2.
These are the homes with boarded-up windows and doors, overgrown yards and collapsed roofs — the kind of properties that have incurred a structure fire or are a regular site for transients and county taxmen.
Often offered for dimes on the dollar at tax sales, these properties often go unsold and decline into further disrepair as they aren’t worth the liens against them.
Yet every year, Griego said, downtown property owners overwhelming apply for grants to subsidize their investments — signs of a reversing tide.
Gonzales said he wants to see investments that undo this decline, those that offer instead a benefit to the general public, be it through new walkways, new jobs or a new wrought-iron fence.
“Or anything that shows a great private investment,” Griego said.
Applications for the program are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and can be emailed to eoa@bakersfieldcity.us or submitted in person at 1600 Truxtun Ave., 3rd Floor, in downtown Bakersfield.