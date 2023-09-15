Prayer_40T7276.jpg

A May 4 file photo depicts an American flag reflecting along three window panels along the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Bakersfield. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Built upon lessons learned in recent years, the city of Bakersfield announced Friday a new grant program that steers from the humdrum and asks its applicants to think big.

Titled the Downtown Economic Opportunity Area Business Improvement and Expansion grant program, the pilot is an offshoot from the city’s existing EOA program, which awards money to projects in seven different areas deemed historically underserved.