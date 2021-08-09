A man dies Saturday after jumping into Kern River

The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died in the Kern River on Saturday.
Lancaster resident Javier Alejandro Villa, 35, was witnessed jumping into the Kern River and died at the scene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died in the Kern River on Saturday.
Lancaster resident Javier Alejandro Villa, 35, was witnessed jumping into the Kern River and died at the scene.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 115,910
Deaths: 1,429
Recovered Residents: 41,499
Number of Negative Tests: 426,758
Number of Pending Tests*: 299
Updated: 8/10/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.