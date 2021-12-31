A look back at some of Kern County's biggest losses in 2021

Kern County’s biggest losses in 2021 include a first responder who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and a beloved college professor who was devoted to encouraging others to be kind for kindness’ sake.
A Spanish language media pioneer. A well-known jurist and adventurer. Longtime influential teachers, mentors and athletes. And perhaps most tragic of all, children, as well.
These losses are no more replaceable than their many varied and inimitable contributions. However, Kern County is no doubt better off for their presence, and wouldn’t be the same place it is today without them.
As the community closes the book on one year and we look forward to another, this list is an opportunity to reflect on not only what Kern County has lost, but also remember how and why Kern County is a better place because they were here.
The following is a compilation of obituaries from the news, sports and features sections of The Californian in 2021. For the full version, visit Bakersfield.com.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas died in the line of duty July 25 while responding to a domestic violence situation that left four others, including the shooter, dead. Campas was 35. Behind the uniform was a man devoted to his family and service above all else, his family and friends told The Californian. Before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, Campas served in the Marines and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. He became a Parris Island drill instructor in 2010. “His selfless nature called him to protect and serve his community just like he had while serving our country,” said Christina, his wife. “He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need without need for recognition. He did everything quietly and behind the scenes.”
No one can claim to have invented the concept of doing something kind for another human out of the goodness of their hearts. But for the late Chuck Wall, it was certainly a calling. The Bakersfield resident would have many titles and phases throughout his career — Bakersfield College professor, devoted husband of 56 years, mentor, public speaker, author, craftsman and lifelong student who thrived despite losing his sight as a teen — but Wall was best known for encouraging people to be kind and also for living what he preached. Wall died of natural causes at age 80 on June 8.
He lived his dream by starting his own Spanish-language newspaper in Bakersfield. But Raúl Camacho Sr., the founder and publisher of El Popular, also helped pave the way for the emergence of other Spanish-language media in Kern County and beyond. Known as "Don Rául" to those closest to him, and affectionately called "Papa" by his family, Camacho died June 27 at his home in Bakersfield. He was 84. On Aug. 23, 1983, 8,000 copies of El Popular rolled off the presses for the first time. His dream had become real, but it could only remain real through personal sacrifice, hard work and sheer persistence, according to a statement from his family.
Prominent Bakersfield lawyer Timothy Lemucchi, an author and fiercely competitive athlete whose pursuit of adventure took him around the world, died July 7 at the age of 84 from unknown causes during a bicycle ride near Hart Park. Lemucchi gained notoriety for defending clients in high-profile court cases, where friends and colleagues recalled his uncanny ability to read jurors and keep his cool amid difficult circumstances. "He was the ultimate competitor on the athletic field and in the courtroom," lawyer and former colleague Daniel Rodriguez said. "He had this quiet, competent demeanor about him that meant he didn't have to raise his voice to get his point across."
Her family's connection to the historic freedom colony known as Allensworth remained a source of pride and motivation throughout her life, and that inspiration led her to commute from Bakersfield to evening classes at UCLA to earn a degree in child development. As a pioneer in the local Head Start program for children, and as a professor at Bakersfield College, a docent at Allensworth State Park, a 65-year member of CAIN Memorial AME Church, and an active member of the NAACP, her energy sometimes seemed limitless. Josephine Herring Triplett, who grew up in an era of segregation that evolved into an era of great change, died Sept. 4 in Bakersfield. She was 88.
Equal parts intensity and compassion, Chuck Chamberlain became a fixture at Arvin High for parts of six decades. The longtime Bears football and baseball coach was demanding, and his unwavering expectations helped inspire a toughness and grit in his players, a quality that fostered a collective belief that there was no obstacle too large to overcome. Chamberlain retired after 37 years as a coach at Arvin High in 2001. The beloved coach died Oct. 9. He was 81.
Farming was in his blood and callouses were on his hands, but Ben Maddock would go on to fight for the rights of the least powerful individuals in California's rich agricultural industry. Working alongside labor leader Cesar Chavez, Maddock helped organize massive vineyard strikes and international boycotts, win historic legal protections for farmworkers and negotiate and administer union contracts that once were unheard of. Maddock, who became a trusted confidant to Chavez and a key figure in the union, died July 9 at his home in Wasco. He was 87.
Rosetta Naddine "Rosi" Reed once held the World Flyweight Title Championship, earning her a place in Foothill High School's hall of fame. Rosi, a talented and inspiring woman who seemed able to do anything she set her mind to, died Oct. 21 from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 71. Born in Tehachapi on Jan. 5, 1950, and raised in Mojave until her family moved to Bakersfield when she was in high school, Reed excelled in an almost unimaginable variety of endeavors, from newspapering to auto mechanics, poker to stock investing.
Jack Hernandez, retired Bakersfield College professor and administrator, local champion of the humanities and prolific writer, died Nov. 17 at the age of 84. Hernandez began his career as a philosophy professor at Bakersfield College in 1961, and he retired in 2017 as the founding director of the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities. But the most enduring image of Hernandez in the community is that of a writer. Up until his death, he was a regular fixture at Dagny’s, where he would sit by a window composing poetry or writing, including Community Voices submissions for The Californian.
It was just like Buttonwillow farmer Jack Thomson to ask for a new wheelbarrow for his 94th birthday. Here was a man who'd done for others his whole life — a founding member of the Kern County Water Agency who helped bring Northern Californian water to Kern County, a volunteer for countless local causes, the man neighborhood kids came to for help shearing their sheep before the county fair — who, even in his sunset years, refused to stop working. Thomson, former president of the Kern County Farm Bureau and one-time member of the California Water Commission, died Feb. 24 from kidney failure at age 98, his family said.
Mayie Maitia’s savory Basque meals heartily fed Bakersfield residents, pop stars and politicians for decades. However, her feasts did not only satiate the hunger pangs of thousands, including the likes of Barbra Streisand and Ronald Reagan, according to The Californian's archives. As the original owner of Wool Growers, Maitia’s warm persona made her a matriarch of the Basque people, according to the owner’s friends. Maitia died Dec. 15 at age 92.
There are few professions that wield such a significant daily impact on the lives of so many as educators. In his 40-year career as an elementary school teacher in Bakersfield and principal at Fruitvale Junior High, it is estimated that John Hefner touched the lives of more than 30,000 students, teachers and parents. And many of them were grieving after hearing that Hefner died Jan. 3 at his home in Bakersfield after a brief battle with lymphoma, complicated by a bout with COVID-19. He was 74.
By all accounts, Dick Witcher was a fantastic athlete, who was described as “tough as nails” on a recent Twitter post and a “legend” on another. The former three-sport standout at Shafter High, who later starred at Bakersfield College and played eight seasons in the NFL, died of liver cancer at his Rancho Cordova home on Feb. 22. He was 76. He led Bakersfield College to a Potato Bowl victory in 1963. Three years later, he made key contributions in UCLA’s comeback victory over Michigan State in the 1966 Rose Bowl. Witcher was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers a few months later, the start of a solid eight-year career that led him to be inducted into the Kern County Bob Elias Hall of Fame in 1971.
Pictures containing the smiling faces of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9, were illuminated by candles clutched by family, friends and community members at a recent vigil. Both siblings were killed in a Dec. 8 collision. As the oldest sibling out of five, JJ was a protector who attended Golden Valley High, rode in bike meets around town and wanted to make everyone laugh, his family said. He tinkered with cars with his grandfather and enjoyed skateboarding. Caylee was a Granite Pointe Elementary School student who loved to do just about everything. The 9-year-old aspired to be a dolphin trainer. Her sweet and kindhearted personality charmed everyone who met her.
He was an overachiever at the Kern County Public Defender's office for 26 years where he won the statewide defender of the year award before striking off on his own as a private attorney in 2008. Opposing prosecutors described him as a formidable opponent who was also ethical and upright to a fault. Judges appreciated him for his high level of preparation, his love for and knowledge of the law and his economy of language in the courtroom. Michael Lukehart, one of the most highly respected criminal defense attorneys in Kern County, died Aug. 17 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67.
Born out of the name of his popular, subculture record store of the 1980s and '90s, Paul Anderson — Andy Noise — made an impact on many fronts. For one, as a husband, father and friend. And to countless others as a coach and mentor in the local music scene and long-distance running. Diagnosed with a heart condition last year, Anderson died in his sleep May 4, just two days after celebrating his 58th birthday. Recognizing he wasn’t alone, and that there was a demand for music and other items not available at traditional music stores, he decided to invest in Andy Noise Records, a store that eventually became a staple on 19th Street between K and L streets.
Former NFL defensive lineman and Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame member Spain Musgrove died Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C. He was 76. Musgrove attended Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College and Utah State University, where he is the only Aggie ever to wear No. 00. A second-round pick in the 1967 NFL Draft, he started 19 games across a four-year career in Washington and Houston, including eight games for the 1969 Washington team coached by Green Bay Packers legend Vince Lombardi. Musgrove was inducted into the Bakersfield High School Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Bob Elias Hall of Fame in 2013.
Talent seemed to spark from his fingers, pour from his mouth and radiate like sunlight from his smiling eyes. He could sing, he could play, he could act, he could write, he could create, he could mentor, he could lead. And most of all, say those who knew him best, David Zent could, and did, love. Zent, whose impact and influence on live musical theater in Bakersfield was lengthy and considerable, died Oct. 31 after waging a determined and sometimes very public battle with cancer. He was 66.
Joe Hernandez died Dec. 7 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 81. A natural athlete known as “Jackrabbit” who played football at Garces Memorial High School and Bakersfield College before an eight-year professional career, Hernandez lived a multifaceted life during which he counseled prison inmates, founded a kids’ softball league and traveled to spread his Christian faith. Hernandez became a member of Garces’ inaugural Hall of Honor, the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame and its equivalent in Pima County, where he starred for the University of Arizona.