'A long way to go': CSUB current, former administrators discuss progress since civil rights era

It’s not ancient history.
On the contrary, it was only 65 years ago that Black students in Little Rock, Ark., were not allowed to attend that capital city’s Central High School and hundreds of other all-white schools across the South.
In 1957, three years after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision, Brown vs. Board of Education, it took hundreds of federal troops from the 101st Airborne Division to guarantee the safety of nine African American children brave enough and strong enough to be the first Black students to attend that school.
This pivotal event in the era of civil rights was only part of a wide-ranging discussion held Monday evening in the Dezember Reading Room at Cal State Bakersfield’s Walter Stiern Library as three current and former administrators and other participants discussed the civil rights era, their memories of it and where we are now in the post-civil-rights era.
“There’s been progress, but there’s still a long way to go,” CSUB President Emeritus Horace Mitchell told a near-capacity crowd in the reading room.
The title of Monday evening’s event was Journey to CSUB: Experiences in the Civil Rights Era.
Mitchell, born in the 1940s and raised until the age of 10 in a small town in Mississippi, saw firsthand what so-called legal segregation meant for Black Americans who lived with it every hour of every day.
“There were ‘white’ signs on everything,” he remembered. “Water fountains, benches, restrooms, doors and many other locations.
“And there were signs on similar but less desirable locations labeled ‘colored.’”
The Black schools were in Black neighborhoods and the white schools were in white neighborhoods, he said.
“On at least one occasion, as I was a child, I witnessed hooded Ku Klux Klansmen on horseback riding through the Black section of town ... and yelling racial epithets at members of my family and others in the Black community,” he said.
CSUB’s Public History Institute Director Miriam Raub Vivian, who is also chair of the university’s history department, said the event was organized in conjunction with the Kern County Library’s annual One Book Project.
This year’s book selection, she said, is Carlotta Walls LaNier’s “A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock High School.”
Organized by the Public History Institute, along with the Historical Research Center and the Stiern Library, Monday’s event began with CSUB history professor Kiran Garcha’s discussion of the historical context for the integration of Central High, all within the backdrop of the larger civil rights movement.
The event also included a panel discussion featuring three distinguished current and former CSUB administrators: former university President Mitchell; former provost at CSUB and current president of Cal Poly Pomona, Soraya Coley; and Thomas Wallace, CSUB’s vice president for student affairs.
Coley recalled as a boisterous young girl boarding a city bus and sitting in the front seat.
Her mother, in an effort to protect her sense of self-worth, didn’t tell her that “colored” people were not allowed to sit at the front of the bus. Rather, she told her daughter that they would be playing games — so as not to disturb the driver, they would sit in the back of the bus.
Wallace, 66, who speaks with a distinct Southern accent, recalled growing up in Memphis, Tenn.
“The civil-rights movement is considered a time from 1954 to 1968,” he said. “It was a tumultuous time for many Black Americans.
“While Brown vs. the Board of Education ... was decided in 1954, it was not until 1969-70 that desegregation of schools occurred in most of the South and some of the Eastern cities like Boston.”
The evening’s discussions were topped off by Associate Professor Rhonda Dugan, who brought the discussion into the post-civil-rights era.