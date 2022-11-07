 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'A long way to go': CSUB current, former administrators discuss progress since civil rights era

It’s not ancient history.

On the contrary, it was only 65 years ago that Black students in Little Rock, Ark., were not allowed to attend that capital city’s Central High School and hundreds of other all-white schools across the South.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget