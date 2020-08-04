Bakersfield, you earned it.
"We finally broke a nine-day string of triple-digit temperatures," National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Durfee said of Tuesday's high of 99.
"That's a good sign."
In fact, the break in the weather is going to get better, Durfee said, unless you're one of those people who happen to love temps in the 100s.
On Wednesday, the high temperature at Meadows Field Airport is expected to drop into the low-90s, Durfee said, as an upper-level trough parks itself for a few days over California.
"That will bring an increase in on-shore flow, an increase in the marine layer," the forecaster said.
That means ocean influences in early August. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, the coolest day since June, and more than likely the coolest day in August.
NWS has pegged the high on Thursday at an even 90 degrees, but Durfee said it's possible it will top out in the high-80s.
"It's been quite a long time since we've been that cool," he said.
But the nights may be even more refreshing.
"We haven't seen lows below 70 for quite a while," he said, but that's what the southern valley will be feeling over the next few nights.
It may be worth opening your screened windows overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures should drop into the mid-60s Wednesday night — and even cooler outside of metro Bakersfield's asphalt footprint. Some areas could see overnight temps in the high-50s.
"How 'bout that, huh?" Durfee said.
On Friday, summer will begin to reassert itself, but at 94 degrees, the daytime high will still be four degrees below normal for this time of year.
"We'll be rebounding back to normal temperatures by the weekend," Durfee said.
A LOOK BACK
Overall, July in Bakersfield was warmer than normal with a monthly average temperature of 85.5 degrees. The normal average temperature in July is 83.8, according to NWS Climate Scientist Brian Ochs' weather summary for July.
Last month was the 34th warmest July on record, Ochs found, and tied for lowest precipitation in July on record.
Bako saw 15 days last month with a maximum temperature of 100 degrees or hotter. The average for July is 13.
But it's important to note that Bakersfield has survived two Julys in recorded history in which every day of the month — 31 days straight — reached triple digits.
Are you feeling lucky, Bakersfield?
