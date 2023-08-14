Lucifer Pierce was once acquitted of murder in a controversial decision more than a decade ago. But a Kern County jury found him guilty Monday in the shooting death of a business partner, unrelated to the first murder trial.
Pierce was found guilty of first-degree murder, illegally having a firearm and ammunition and obstructing a peace officer by a Kern County jury in the death of Mubarek Alnajar, who died in January 2021.
Pierce was wearing a GPS ankle monitor when on parole in Jan. 13, 2021 and met with Alnajar behind an apartment complex on Panama Lane. Alnajar was shot with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and Pierce left the scene with another driver, a news release said.
Chief assistant public defender Tanya Richard, who represented Pierce, argued at trial police officers didn’t conduct a thorough investigation into Alnajar’s death — there were other witnesses and suspects in the area.
In a controversial decision, Pierce was acquitted of the May 1999 murder of 32-year-old Leslie Ahart. Peter Kang, who is currently the Kern County Public Defender, proved in the 2007 trial that Pierce’s DNA found in Ahart’s mouth only meant the two engaged in a sex act, according to previous reporting.
Pierce, who has other convictions, faces 50 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.