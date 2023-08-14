Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

Lucifer Pierce was once acquitted of murder in a controversial decision more than a decade ago. But a Kern County jury found him guilty Monday in the shooting death of a business partner, unrelated to the first murder trial.

Pierce was found guilty of first-degree murder, illegally having a firearm and ammunition and obstructing a peace officer by a Kern County jury in the death of Mubarek Alnajar, who died in January 2021.